FAIRMONT — Each of East Fairmont's boys' and girls' soccer teams have only managed a two-goal victory over Preston on Tuesday at East-West Stadium, but in both games, the actual margin between the Bees and the Knights was arguably much greater.
In the boys' game, East Fairmont nabbed a 4-2 victory, but the Bees led 4-0 by halftime after a late first-half scoring flurry. The EFHS girls, meanwhile, recorded a 2-0 victory and led just 1-0 with a tick under 20 minutes to play, but Preston never really even sniffed a prime scoring chance.
"We knew the game we were getting into, and we took some risks, but at the same we should've played better," East Fairmont Jeff Merrifield said of the Bees' 4-2 victory. "It's just a give and take. The start was great, but overall, we didn't play all that well, but I also expect a lot out of these guys."
Outside of a five-minute stretch late in the first half, Preston actually outscored East Fairmont (6-3) 2-1 over the rest of the game's 75 minutes. But that five-minute burst from the Bees was everything as they spurned Preston's high-risk, high-reward defense for three almost identical goals in rapid succession, scoring in the 27th, 29th and 31st minutes to build its lead from 1-0 to 4-0.
The boom-boom-boom sequence from the East Fairmont materialized in direct response to Preston's defensive tactics in which the Knights brought their backline up high to squeeze the Bees' space and sucker them into offsides infractions. EFHS was whistled for an offsides in the opening minutes and thereafter the Bees struggled to sync up the timing of their runs with lead passes from teammates; you could see forwards Lance Cerullo and Travis Hardwick literally pitter-pattering on their tip toes as they patiently tried to stay onsides before sprinting to a through ball.
Eventually, however, East's forward and midfield lines got into the same cadence, and once they did, the Bees peppered the Knights with long-range attacks that had Cerullo and Hardwick running free in plenty of space. Cerullo scored goals in the 27th and 31st minutes, both on through ball breakaways, and Hardwick added another score in the 29th minute, also on a through ball breakaway in which he beat the charging Preston keeper to the pass before finishing it off.
East Fairmont's first goal, meanwhile, was on a rebound touch by Evan Parr in the 20th minute.
"It took us too long I think to catch on, but at the same time the goals we scored were because they were playing that high line and it made easy for someone like Lance or Travis with speed to get in behind the line," Merrifield said. "I think once you realize it, it shouldn't be that tough — you just have to adjust and play the ball wide instead of going straight forward.
"So it worked for them at first, but then it also backfired on them."
The quick goals to close the first half essentially put the game on ice by halftime after Cole Peschl pitched a first half shutout in the goal. It was Peschl's first start at keeper this season after he started in the net for the Bees last season.
"We probably will continue with that because we've had too many mistakes with our goalies, and every mistake that ends up in a goal is a big mistake in my eyes because sometimes it only takes one goal to give the other team momentum or for our team to lose momentum. When you work so hard and you give up a goal that should never be a goal, it's just kind of hard on the team," Merrifield said. "And Cole, who has a baseball background, he gives us a little more security and gives the defense more confidence."
East Fairmont girls goalkeeper Kayla Black, meanwhile, notched a full-game shutout in the Lady Bees' night cap victory, but her contributions in the net were hardly required as EFHS dominated possession and kept the action almost exclusively in Preston's half and final third.
"We don't care if we go out and beat somebody 8-0 or 9-0, we really don't," Lady Bees coach Eric Wright said, "we just want to play good soccer and work on what we need to work on for ourselves."
East (8-2) was true to its form and identity in the victory as it controlled the midfield with 50/50 ball victories, first touches and constant pressure, and then built offense steadily with passing across the full lineup.
"We are more of a defensive team as far as our tactics and everything," Wright said, "so the offense is going to come, but it's a work in progress because we have to build."
The methodology has put the team's midfielders, such as Kierstyn Maxey, Makayla Comas, McKenzie Moyer and Lilly Miller, into central roles in terms of dictating a game's pace and flow, and they were again at the forefront on Tuesday.
"We're not just going to boot the ball (long); did we do that 2-3 years ago? Yes we did, but that's not the team we have now, we're more of a ball control team," Wright said. "But with that ball control, we've got to build and we've got to move as a unit, and we're still not moving together all of the time. A lot of the girls who are part of the play are moving, but we've got to get the girls who are not part of the play moving early and getting into position. We're working on it and we're getting there."
Maxey scored the Lady Bees' initial goal in the 26th minute when she followed up a deflected shot by Moyer, and while the Lady Bees came close on several occasions to adding to their lead -- most notably on a shot by Maddie Lott via a setup by Carlie Ice that banged off the crossbar and hugged the goal line -- they didn't double up their lead until the 61st minute. In that 61st minute, it was Comas who tallied the goal, again on another rebound.
"We were just trying to focus on making a couple of corrections in the final third, and we did better, but we still have a lot of work to do," Wright said comparing Tuesday's game to Saturday's loss versus Linsly. "We had a much better shot selection, now we just have to work on our placement."
