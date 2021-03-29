PLEASANT VALLEY — East Fairmont high school athletics will be put on hold until April 6, according to EFHS athletic director James Beckman.
The temporary shutdown of EFHS sports coincides with the schools decision to go to fully remote learning until April 6 as well due to COVID-19 protocols.
The shutdown will include all high school sports, including winter sports and spring sports. In accordance with the shutdown, multiple scheduled games in boys' and girls' basketball will be either postponed or cancelled, while other winter sports, such as swimming and wrestling, as well as all spring sports will not be permitted to practice.
The girls' basketball, which was already in a 10-day quarantine period for the second time this season, was originally eligible to return to the court on March 31, while the boys' basketball team was slated to play four games from Monday through April 6, including a rescheduled game at Fairmont Senior on Monday night. Those four games for the EFHS boys' team against Fairmont Senior Bridgeport, Lewis County and Philip Barbour will now be postponed. The East Fairmont girls' team, meanwhile, will have its game scheduled for March 31 at Lewis County postponed.
The East Fairmont swim and wrestling teams each completed their respective Big 10 Conference meet and tournament this past weekend and are next scheduled to return to action for regionals. Swimming regionals are scheduled for Saturday, April 10, while wrestling regionals are set for April 9-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.