FAIRMONT — East Fairmont and North Marion boys’ basketball teams have each entered into a 10-day quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.
The quarantine period will prevent both the Bees and the Huskies from playing games or practicing until March 20, East Fairmont athletic director and girls’ basketball coach James Beckman said. North Marion hosted East Fairmont for a game on Tuesday, which the Huskies won 63-43.
North Marion is currently 2-0 this season, while East Fairmont is 0-2.
The 10-day quarantine period will force the following games to be postponed or cancelled for each team:
East Fairmont:
Thursday, March 11 vs. Robert C. Byrd
Saturday, March 13 at Fairmont Senior
Tuesday, March 16 vs. Lincoln
Thursday, March 18 at Preston
North Marion:
Thursday, March 11 at Buckhannon-Upshur
Saturday, March 13 vs. Elkins
Tuesday, March 16 at Philip Barbour
Thursday, March 18 vs. Bridgeport
Among other Marion County scheduling changes include Fairmont Senior’s game for Thursday, March 11. The Polar Bears were originally scheduled to play at Philip Barbour, but they’ll now play at Charleston Catholic at 6:30 p.m.
East Fairmont’s and North Marion’s girls’ basketball programs are also both currently in a 10-day quarantine period after the two teams played Friday, March 5 at East Fairmont High. The Huskies won 61-51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.