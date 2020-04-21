FAIRMONT — East Fairmont and Rivesville each earned its first victories in the Marion County Tournament of Champions on Tuesday with the completion of the second set of first round matchups. Both schools were represented by two powerhouse programs, as East Fairmont’s 2004 softball team and Rivesville’s 1976 boys’ basketball team advanced to the tournament’s Sweet 16 round.
The Marion County Tournament of Champions, a 32-team bracket of the county’s greatest high school teams ever, will eventually name the greatest single-season team in county history as matchups are decided daily on the basis of fan voting.
East Fairmont ‘04 softball won its matchup handily over 1980 North Marion football, with the Lady Bees’ ‘04 squad rolling to a 30-1 record and a repeat Class AA state championship. Rivesville’s 1976 hoops team, meanwhile, took down Mannington’s 1979 Class AAA state champion wrestling team by a hair in its matchup. The ‘76 Rivesville team, which went 26-0 and won the Class A state title, was bested by Mannington wrestling in the Twitter poll, but made up ground in the online voting to advance.
Voting for the next pair of first round matchups is now live (1954 Farmington football vs. 1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country & 2016 East Fairmont boys’ soccer vs. 2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball). Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
Following the results of every matchup, we’ll take a brief look back at the teams exiting the Marion County Tournament of Champions for their accomplishments and achievements.
1980 North Marion football
In just the second football season in the program’s history, North Marion etched a dominant run in 1980 going 13-0 and winning the Class AAA state championship with a 10-3 victory over Brooke in the title game. A year later in 1981, the Huskies again returned to the Class AAA state championship game with an 11-1 record where they defeated Fairmont Senior 21-6 for back-to-back state titles.
Legendary coach Roy Michael was the at the helm of both of the ‘80 and 81’ NMHS title teams, but his successes on the gridiron began a few years earlier in Class A during the last years of Mannington football before it consolidated with other local schools into North Marion. Michael directed Mannington to back-to-back Class A state titles in 1976 and 1977, and in his last five seasons at Mannington, the Gators went a combined 50-5.
At both Mannington and North Marion, Michael’s teams were heralded for their fundamentals and football smarts within the team’s run-heavy system. His squads were routinely tabbed as teams that coalesced into more than the sum of their parts. He said the consolidation into North Marion High equated to more raw talent and athletes on those early Huskies teams of 1980-82, which went a combined 36-2 and played in three straight Class AAA state championship games.
The 1980 North Marion team, specifically, rolled to the Class AAA state championship game, with the Huskies outscoring their opponents by an average of 22.5 points a game. The Huskies scored 29.2 points a game and allowed 6.7 points a game, including two games in which they allowed opponents to reach double digits. And only Brooke, in the Class AAA title game, stayed within 10 points of North Marion, with the Huskies’ next closest contest being a 17-6 victory at Morgantown.
In that championship showdown versus Brooke, the Huskies’ defense — its anchor all season — once again came up huge. They held Brooke to three points and 160 yards of total offense, and in the third quarter, forced a crucial turnover on a fumble recovery by Todd Mullenax that led to a field goal and a 10-3 lead. The NMHS defenses yielded 13 points total in its three playoff games, holding Barboursville to seven in its opening-round 21-7 win, Parkersburg to three in its 21-3 state semifinal victory and then Brooke to three in the championship.
1979 Mannington wrestling
The last season of Mannington wrestling was both a memorable and historic one for the program, with the Gators boasting three Class AA/A individual state champions and totaling 104 points to repeat as the Class AA/A team state champions as well. Michael coached both the ‘78 and ‘79 wrestling teams in addition to football giving him four state titles in Mannington’s last three sports season and six state titles in a six-year span when carrying over to his coaching tenure with North Marion football. He was named the wrestling Class AA/A Coach of the Year in ‘79.
On the mat, a trio of state champs led the ‘79 Mannington team, with Roger Watson, Mark Fluharty and Tim Byard also claiming Class AA/A individual state titles. Watson took first place in the 119-pound weight class as he went 3-0 in the state tournament, with all of his wins coming by decision, including a 4-3 nail-biter in the semifinals. Fluharty won the 126-pound title, earning wins by pin and a 6-0 shutout decision before getting past Calhoun County’s Don Bell in a 6-4 decision for the championship. Byard, meanwhile, cruised to the 155-pound title in dominant fashion as he won his three matches via two pins and a 12-4 decision.
In addition to its three state champs, Mannington also got three other place-finishes, including a pair of state runners-up in Tony Tossone in the 106-pound class and Sam Tossone in the 145-pound class. Sam Tennant also earned third place for the Gators in the 167-pound class.
