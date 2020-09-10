PLEASANT VALLEY — North Marion's scrappiness and energy gave host East Fairmont all it could handle on senior night, but the Lady Bees' sheer power and steely composure ultimately outlasted the plucky Huskies by a whisker on Wednesday at East Fairmont High School.
The two county foes went the distance, with East Fairmont scraping out a clutch win by the thinnest of margins via a 25-8, 24-26, 25-17, 22-25, 17-15 five-set thriller.
"It's easy to be up and having a great time when things are going good, but when things aren't going so good, is that one person going to step up and make a difference," East Fairmont coach Giget Kuroski said. "I thought the seniors did a great job of stepping up and bringing everybody up, and that's what it takes."
There were plenty of moments Wednesday where the favored Lady Bees lazed through the motions, relying almost exclusively on their familiarity playing with one another and superior skill level within the team's overall system. All too often, however, those strengths sort of caved in on themselves as the Lady Bees went through spells in which they forsook communication and became lackadaisical in their focus, Kuroski said.
"I tried to tell them when you're playing scrappy teams, the ball is going to come back every time, and as soon as we started letting up our hitting, we started struggling," Kuroski said. "So I tried to drive it in their head when they start second guessing and not hitting, that's when we start losing points."
EFHS realigned just enough to pull out a winner-take-all fifth set after the Huskies rallied to steal two narrow second and fourth games for a real upset bid.
East's thorough first set victory was undone in the second set when North Marion reeled off a late comeback to wipe away a 22-19 deficit and claim a 26-24 win. The Lady Bees regained control with a 25-17 second set victory, but North pulled ahead in the middle of the fourth set to surge out to a seven-point lead at 24-17 before eventually holding on for the win.
In the fifth set, the two teams again traded barbs, but the Bees' raw hitting power, range of pursuit and overall coordination in their movements and attacks edged past the Huskies.
"A lot of these girls I've been coaching for a long time — some of them I coached in middle school and some even in basketball," Kuroski said. "They've been playing together for 4-6 years so I think they have rhythm together and play well together."
Senior Somer Stover powered the EFHS victory as Stover put forth a monster performance of 30 kills, five aces and five blocks. Myah Gross was Stover's setup partner, recording a team-high 29 assists, and Carly Ledsome was the leader of EFHS's defensive efforts with a team-best 11 digs.
Kiley Brown registered a team-high 11 kills for North Marion, with Khya Kolb adding 10 kills and Maggie Poling planting nine kills to go with 15 digs. Taylor Kerere collected a team-best 30 assists and Lea Barker led NMHS with 28 digs.
