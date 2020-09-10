East Fairmont’s Madion Bailey bumps the ball as North Marion’s Isabella Fetty (9) and Kennedy Beaty (1) prepare for the return during Wednesday’s match at East Fairmont High School. The Lady Bees won the match in five sets on their senior night with Somer Stover’s 30 kills, five aces and five blocks leading the way. Kiley Brown led North Marion with a team-best 11 kills to lead the Lady Huskies.