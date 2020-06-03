East Fairmont's Baker signs to play football in college at Glenville State

FAIRMONT — His growth as a player mirrored the rise of the entire program and his undertaking as a leader typified the whole team’s new approach. The progress of Avery Baker’s career and the resurgence of East Fairmont football occurred in lockstep in the 2019 season, and now both Baker and the Bees are priming for the next level.
For East Fairmont High, the 2020 football season represents an opportunity to truly stabilize the program, and for Avery Baker, the 2020 season is a chance to make good on a lifelong dream.
Baker, an invaluable two-way lineman for the Bees this past season, signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue his football career in college at Glenville State College.
“I kind of always wanted to play football in college ever since I was little — I always wanted to play for WVU — so when I got the scholarship here (at Glenville) I took that opportunity,” said Baker, who plans to major in sports management. “It’s a good place and good program to go to. It’s in the middle of nowhere and you can’t really get into trouble there, and there are good players there (too).”
Baker, who will play on the defensive side of the ball at Glenville as either a defensive end or linebacker, joins the Pioneers after a breakout senior season for the Bees. He finished the year with 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a team-high six sacks en route to earning All-Big 10 Conference first team honors.
“He was a huge piece for us starting out as one of those seniors who helped change the momentum for East Fairmont and hopefully set the foundation for us to move forward,” said East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle, who guided the Bees to a 4-6 record in his first season in 2019 following a combined 1-19 mark in the program’s prior two seasons. “If he keeps that work ethic and continues that drive, I think Glenville will be a good fit for him.”
Baker will join Glenville State on the heels of a 7-4 season for coach Mike Kellar’s Pioneers, which included a 6-4 mark in Mountain East Conference play. Kellar and the Pioneers’ coaching staff first started gauging Baker’s interest in possibly coming to GSC in September, Baker said.
“Coach Kellar was really nice and he talked to me a lot,” Baker said.
Among other connections to the Pioneers for Baker, he said, was Fairmont Senior lineman and friend Dom Owens’ commitment to the program as well as former ties to Nolan Harvath, GSC athletics’ strength and conditioning coach. Harvath, a former kicker at East Fairmont High and Fairmont State University, worked with the EFHS football program Baker’s freshman year as a trainer before he graduated from Fairmont State and joined the GSC athletics department.
“He’s a really good guy and I like what he’s doing down there,” Baker said.
Baker, who was also a key part of the Bees’ offensive scheme as an athletic and mobile lineman in the run game, said his top priority going into the fall is to add weight and fill out his frame to hold up as a lineman in the Division II college ranks.
“I’m just (focused on) getting myself in shape, being conditioned, getting stronger and getting a little bigger so I can compete with people down there,” he said.
In his final season with the Bees, however, it was Baker’s burst and explosion that served him so well as the leader of the team’s defensive front. He was quick off the line of scrimmage as the team’s top pass rusher and overall defensive playmaker.
“When he started to find his own at his position, he was very dominant for us at times. He’d shut down a side of the field, and defensively that was great because we could scheme around those types of things,” Eakle said. “We definitely have some big shoes to fill at the defensive end position for next season.”
Baker’s defining performance from his senior season came in what was one of the momentous victories for the East Fairmont program when the Bees defeated Grafton 20-14 in their home opener in the second game of the season. The victory snapped a 12-game losing streak for EFHS and was the program’s first win in a span of 685 days. It was the program’s first conference win in 1,048 days, dating back to a 14-0 win over Philip Barbour on Oct. 21, 2016. Baker was a defensive tour de force for the Bees that night against the Bearcats as he piled up a team-high 11 tackles and three sacks to go with a pass deflection.
“The seniors, I think they were hungry because of the fact that they had struggled for the previous few years. The fact that we were able to give them a little taste of success was big for them and big for the program. They were instrumental in trying to get us jumpstarted and our freshmen and sophomores will hopefully take that to the next level,” Eakle said.
“It was really good coming off of an 0-10 (season) and getting Eakle in here as the new coach,” Baker said of his last go round with the Bees. “He really helped us out to turn around the program. It can only get better from here.”
