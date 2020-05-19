FAIRMONT — Almost as soon as Broderick Rohrbaugh started his baseball career at East Fairmont High, he emerged as an impact player on the mound and at the plate for the Bees.
Now, he'll try to do the same at the next level, as Rohrbaugh officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to continue his baseball career in college at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
"It feels really good because I performed my junior year as best I could and it really paid out," said Rohrbaugh of the chance to extend his career into the college ranks. "(WVWC) has a really good sports program as well as academics. The (baseball) team has a really tight bond — it's a brotherhood. I just wanted to be a part of it."
Rohrbaugh was a three-year starter for the Bees following the cancellation of his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in his most recent season as a junior, he was named to the All-Big 10 Conference first team as a utility player. Rohrbaugh, who was a steady arm and a reliable power hitter even as a freshman for the Bees, finished last year's junior season at the plate with a .322 batting average and .384 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, and a team-high 10 extra-base hits, including three homers. And on the mound, Rohrbaugh was equally, if not even more impressive, as a junior, tossing 61 total innings while recording a 1.84 ERA and a 44:17 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Rohrbaugh said in his talks and meetings with WVWC's coaches, they see him as part of the Bobcats' pitching rotation, although he said it's possible he'll see time in the field as well. The Bobcats staff, which has been in contact with Rohrbaugh in their recruiting efforts for almost a year, said they especially liked what Rohrbaugh offered as a pitcher as well as his overall work ethic, he said.
"They just liked me overall as a person," Rohrbaugh said. "It was a struggle because I didn't get to play my senior year and they didn't get to see me, but they liked what they saw my junior year."
Rohrbaugh's junior season — and the duration of his EFHS career — on the mound was defined by efficient overall work. Rohrbaugh was never a big strikeout pitcher with the Bees, instead pitching to contact for quick outs that didn't balloon his pitch count. He always had a deep and diverse pitching palette, creating a lot of movement on his pitches as opposed to top-end speed to bamboozle hitters.
"I feel like my strength is keeping hitters off-balance where they don't know what's coming. My fastball, I know how to locate it really well, and my curve, it drops a lot," Rohrbaugh said of pitching. "I need to work on probably adding a few more miles-per-hour."
Rohrbaugh will join a WVWC program that has gone just 19-47 since 2019, including 1-15 in non-conference play in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely. The Bobcats' collective pitching staff combined to post a 9.95 ERA while allowing a .348 batting average in the team's 16 games this season.
"They just told me to stay ready, stay warm and keep pitching," said Rohrbaugh, who's been throwing regular bullpen sessions.
Rohrbaugh, who is undecided on his program of study at WVWC, was robbed of his senior season with the Bees this spring, but after immediately stepping into the team's lineup as a freshman, he leaves the EFHS program with plenty of experience and lessons to take forward to college ball.
"I learned really how to learn," Rohrbaugh said of East Fairmont. "I learned so much there and the coaches really helped me out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.