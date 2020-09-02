FAIRMONT — It was an abnormal start to what almost certainly figures to be an abnormal season for East Fairmont soccer as the Bees’ celebrated both their season opener and their senior night ceremonies on Wednesday against Weir.
The contrast in festivities played out on the field, where the Bees and Red Riders split the girls’ and boys’ doubleheader, with the East girls taking a 4-2 victory in the first game followed by Weir nabbing a 2-0 win in the boys' night cap.
The losing side of both games tested the victors, but both the EFHS girls and Weir boys led wire-to-wire.
In the girls' game, East broke what was a scoreless and splotchy overall game to that point in the 36th minute when senior Becky Buchanan took a cross entry pass out of the air, gathered in the middle of the box and fired. From that point on, however, the Bees operated with a more rhythmic offensive flow as they worked the ball inside-out and outside-in with crisper feet to feet passing and more coordinated runs.
"You could see us getting more comfortable as the game went on," East Fairmont girls' coach Eric Wright said. "We got more comfortable with our lanes and we got more comfortable making certain runs — up until this point, a lot of our practices have been on half a field, so when you open up to a full field, you start to see different angles that you don't see during practice.
"We can only coach so much, but these are smart kids and we give them the opportunity to go out there and find what the defense is going to allow them and then take advantage of it. It took a little while, but the communication was there."
Buchanan, freshman Kiersten Maxey, junior Makayla Comas and sophomore McKenzie Moyer were the fulcrum of the attack, and the team’s midfield, led by defensive center mid Lilly Miller and Maxey, took control of the possession by winning 50-50 balls and pressuring up on ball handlers and passing lanes.
"In the first two minutes I got scared for a minute because it looked like we were just going to sit back, let them play and then chase them, but after about two minutes, I think we finally realized we were in a game and we started playing the kind of soccer we've been trying to get to," Wright said. "I thought we did a really good job of controlling the ball at times, and while it was the first game and there were a lot of mistakes still, I was pleased overall with our play."
Having already taken the lead on Buchanan’s goal with about four minutes left in the first half, the Lady Bees got a huge boost when they added a second goal before the halftime horn just moments later, this time on a penalty kick conversion by Comas after Maxey drew a foul in the box.
Weir sliced East Fairmont’s halftime lead to 2-1 with its own penalty kick conversion less than a minute into the second half when Bella Aperfine sent one home, but the Bees came right back, steadily stitching together polished runs and counter sequences to pepper shots on goal.
Tic-tac-toe passing worked the ball from senior captain Kaylee Kenney on the EFHS backline to the tip of the Weir goal box where Maxey drew a foul and then missed just high on the direct free kick. Ten-plus minutes later, Buchanan pivoted into a shot from the left flank and missed a wee bit wide. Two minutes after that, Maxey, who was all over the place winning balls and pushing the pace on Wednesday got a catch-and-shoot from inside the box that again missed.
Then finally, in the 66th minute, the Bees broke through, with Moyer scoring at the end of an attack for a 3-1 lead.
Weir again cut the margin to 3-2 in the 68th minute, but more proficient passing and synchronized offense for the Bees led to a response goal in the 71st minute when Maxey assisted Chloelle Fitz for the game’s cinching goal.
The Lady Bees honored eight total players for senior night, with Kenney, Buchanan, Miller, Rylee Church, Kayla Black, Emily Logue, Abby Morgan, and Olivia Wilson all being recognized.
"I'm just happy, with everything that's been going on, that we're to the point where we're playing meaningful games," Wright said. "(The girls) were ready, it didn't matter who came our against them this game, they just wanted to play against somebody other than themselves in a meaningful game. They were extremely happy."
In the boys’ game to end the night, Weir took a 2-0 lead right out of the gate and the Bees could never swing the game's momentum with a score of their own.
Michael Iafrate struck first for the Red Riders, launching a powerful shot in the 5th minute that went through the keeper’s hands for a 1-0 lead. Then just two minutes later, Antonio Pittman tallied a second goal for the Red Riders, chipping a shot to the net’s far corner for two goals in less than 10 minutes.
East Fairmont got a number of looks, quality looks, to trim the deficit, but Weir goalkeeper Jonathan Howard had the net on absolute lockdown. Howard, who tallied close to 20 saves on the night, turned back everything East Fairmont sent whizzing at him. He laid out to deflect shots, he leapt with full extension to tip away shots, and he squared up to attempts quickly, snagging bullets with his mits and blocking rollers with his body.
"He did a good job, I can't take that away from him. He did what he had to do and stopped us from scoring," East Fairmont coach Jeff Merrifield said of Howard, "but we didn't do our job, we didn't score.
"It's frustrating, especially because we know we can do better. I think the boys know what they have to do and we just have to keep moving forward."
By game's end, East owned a considerable shots advantage over Weir and the battle of corner kicks wasn't close even favor of the Bees, but they could never muster a score. Star forward Lance Cerullo, who was really EFHS's only legitimate creator on the night, launched a series of powerful shots from the wings and from center, but the long-range cracks were repeatedly saved Howard. The Bees also had a handful of corner kicks they either got headers on for direct shots or second touches for chances, but those opportunities either evaporated with near misses or in Howard's possession.
"We know what we need to do, but I didn't see things we know how to do applied in the game today," Merrifield said. "It was simple things like communication; I hear leaders on the other team and then nobody on our team as leaders."
The EFHS boys' team recognized eight seniors on the night in Cerullo, Blake Boyers, Cole Peschl, Luke Hawranick, Eli Morris, Seth Moore, Roan Dworaczyk and Paul Lucas.
"Those seniors are super smart, great kids — they're very accomplished and I'm happy to work with them in all respects," Merrifield said, "but on the soccer side of things, I think they have to be leaders and I think they're going to learn that they have to be leaders."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.