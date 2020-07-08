FAIRMONT — Tori Lambert was inclined to believe East Fairmont High’s 2019 regional loss to Petersburg after a historic season was her final stand with the Bees before she moved on to a college career at West Virginia State. Maddie Owens and Emma Mullenax, meanwhile, two lifelong friends who grew up with the game, suspected they’d been robbed of a final sendoff after stellar 2019 campaigns and overall careers at North Marion.
Then, somehow, as sporting events and social gatherings continued to be either cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an opportunity for a proper close to each of the trio’s high school softball careers surprisingly sprang up. The annual North-South softball game, which features a collection of the state’s top senior players from the southern part of the state versus those from the northern part, got the go-ahead to be played after all.
“It was kind of just random, out of nowhere,” Owens said.
“I was definitely excited to hear that it was happening,” said Mullenax, “and I was thinking if I could get the closure that I needed not having a senior season, it would be really nice.”
After the girls’ and boys’ basketball postseasons were suspended and ultimately cancelled, and the entire prep spring sports season was also called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school sports calendar shifted to the summer and the annual North-South games. The North-South football and boys’ and girls’ basketball games annually scheduled for early June, however, were also axed, seemingly completely clearing the summer slate for high school sports as well. But shortly after, rumors spread the North-South softball game may somehow survive the pandemic yet, and in mid-June, plans for the game became public under a slightly altered format.
The North-South softball setup typically features a three-game series between the North and South with various skills competitions beforehand, but this year’s version will uproot the series format and take on the design of a mini tournament. Instead of a North team and a South team, there will be a team representing each of the state’s four regions in a two-round tournament on Thursday at Buffalo High School that will guarantee each of the four teams will play two games. The tournament’s first-round winners will play for the championship, while the first-round losers will play in a consolation game. There will be no skills competitions.
East Fairmont’s Lambert and North Marion’s duo of Mullenax and Owens will be three of 18 total players on the Region I team, with Buckhannon-Upshur coach Levi Bender serving as the Region I coach.
“I get to play one last time, which initially got ripped away from me,” said Owens, an outfielder for the Huskies, “so I’m just really excited.”
“That’s pretty much how I’m looking at it,” said Mullenax, who played third base at NMHS. “I get the opportunity to play one last game, and a lot of girls aren’t getting that opportunity, so I’m going to try to take advantage of it, do my best, and just have fun with my last game.”
“These are girls who I’ve been playing with or against for my entire career through middle school and high school,” said Lambert, an All-Big 10 catcher for the Bees as a junior, of the 18-player Region I roster. “And to put on an East Fairmont jersey for the last time — like actually the last time, not what I thought was the last time last year at regionals — it’s definitely special to be able to do that.”
The rosters for each of the four region teams were chosen by the respective regional coaches. Along with Bender as the Region I coach, Herbert Hoover’s Missy Smith and Nicholas County’s Marie Shaffer will coach the Region II team, St. Albans’ Christian Watts and Shady Spring’s Donald Barnett will lead the Region III squad, and Sherman’s Jim Henderson and Hurricane’s Meghan Stevens will coach the Region IV team.
“I was pretty nervous I wouldn’t get a call,” said Mullenax, “but my coaches sent out some information about me and, luckily, I was able to get a call from Coach Bender.”
“I was definitely excited, I just wish more of my teammates from East Fairmont were able to play with me,” said Lambert, whose teammates such as pitcher Madison Corbin and outfielder Avery Pack received invites but weren’t able to play.
“Everything just happened in one day,” said Owens, who found out she was offered a spot on the Region I team in the North Marion team group text. “It was weird.”
Two games certainly won’t fill the void of a wiped out senior season for any of the participating players on the respective four regional rosters, but all three of Lambert, Mullenax and Owens said the chance to play in the game will give them some degree of closure on their high school careers. Mullenax admitted she was really upset when the season was cancelled after the work she’d put in to improve over the offseason. Owens said she cried when she heard her senior season was cancelled. And Lambert, who will continue her softball career in college at West Virginia State next season, was primed to enter her senior season with big time aspirations for a Bees program on the rise and armed with plenty of returning talent.
“It’s really sad, but it’s kind of like we’ve grown from it now,” Lambert said. “I feel especially bad for the girls who worked really hard for this year and who aren’t going to get to continue (their careers).”
Thursday, however, will give Lambert, Mullenax and Owens a pair of games to represent the Bees and Huskies, respectively, one last time.
In the case of Mullenax and Owens, it certainly wasn’t how they envisioned capping their careers, but as self-proclaimed best friends, the two taking the field together for their final games couldn’t be anymore fitting.
“She’s my best friend and we’ve played softball together forever,” Mullenax said. “We were really upset we didn’t get to have our final season together, but we’re super excited to get to play this one last game together.”
“Oh my gosh, it makes it so much better,” Owens said. “She’s always been my best friend — she’s always hyping me up, and we’re just always there for one another.”
And for Lambert, while it won’t mark the end of her softball days, it’s a definitive close to a specific chapter in her life and her high school career
“It’s time you kind of regret — because I know my senior season is something I will never get back,” Lambert said. “But I’ve outgrown high school — not just with sports but just high school in general — I’m ready to move on in my life, but the teammates, the teachers, the coaches, all of them, they’re what makes it really hard to say goodbye to it. We won sectionals and went to regionals for the first time in several years, but that’s just not what I really remember about it — I remember it being great, but I remember my teammates, my coaches, my teachers and just the overall high school experience the most.
“I loved high school, but I’m ready to move on, so to have this look back on to symbolize the end as well as the start of a new beginning is special.”
