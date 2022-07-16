FAIRMONT — For Fairmont Little League baseball, the future looks bright.
Fairmont’s 10U team went on a run that spanned through the end of June into July, winning their district championship with a 10-2 victory over Bridgeport, and rattling off a string of wins to march all the way to the State Tournament Semifinals.
There, the all-star squad faced Elk District, a team made up of players in the area surrounding Elkview, about 20 minutes from Charleston. It was a defensive battle, but Fairmont came up on the short end of things, and the contest closed the book on their tournament run in a 2-1 defeat.
“I would say that it was a pitcher’s duel for most of the game,” Fairmont head coach Brad Ross said. “And we just didn’t have the offense going to be able to get the runs that we needed. We had some runners on late in the sixth, had an opportunity, but just was not able to get there.”
Fairmont’s time at the state tournament included a 16-3 win over Shady Spring, a 7-5 win over Logan, a 10-8 win over Ona/Milton, and a 9-1 win over Moorefield.
Against Logan and Ona/Milton, Fairmont showed their determination in holding onto late leads, and against Moorefield, they learned to recover from setbacks. Moorefield bested Fairmont 7-3 earlier in the tournament, but in the rematch, it was a different story.
“They worked so hard,” Ross said of his team’s tournament experience. “They were able to come through some adversity, it was really great to see them be able to come back— the game before the semifinals we played a team, Moorefield, which was a team we had lost to earlier in the tournament. Just to come back and eliminate them, it was something we were really proud of.”
Fairmont also had to keep their focus through multiple weather delays and postponements during the tournament, which impacted their games against Shady Spring and Moorefield.
A decisive 9-1 victory sent Fairmont to the semifinals, and though they couldn’t bring the gold home — Huntington ended up taking the honors — in the short time the all-star team was together, Ross says the group of youngsters improved dramatically.
“It’s a huge difference,” Ross said of his squad. “In a short amount of time, every single player on the team has really made improvements, I think we’re a completely different team than we were when we first got started.
“They really came together and gained a lot of valuable experience from the district tournament, being able to win it, and carrying on with that confidence through the state tournament. Every single player on the team has really grown.”
Each of the team members — Brodi Woodman, Bryce Ross, Merric Dotson, Trey Pethel, Foxx Adair, Asher Ely, Amari Terry, Paden Price, Nicky Pleyo, Brayden Evans, Brody Sokol, and Colin Roberts — had their moments to shine on the mound, in the batter’s box, or in the field throughout the tournament.
With nothing but time ahead of them, the group’s success bodes well for the area’s baseball scene up through the high school level.
“This is just the beginning for this group,” Ross said. “It was the first time they were able to go down, travel, and compete in a tournament like this. For them to go this far, I think it’s really special, and it makes all of us look forward to the next few years and beyond with these kids.”
The trip to Logan and Chapmanville was long, and had plenty of twists and triumphs for Fairmont’s 10U team. Ross said he was fortunate his kids had support from their hometown, even so far away from home.
“We had tremendous support down there. Our parents were great, they were really supportive, and I know it helped the kids.”
