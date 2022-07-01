FAIRMONT — Though they’ve only been a team for a few weeks, Fairmont’s 10U Little League team has already accomplished quite a bit.
Throughout the spring, the 12 players making up Fairmont’s current squad play for their own teams within Fairmont Little League. But come tournament time, this veritable all-star team comes together. A few of the young ballplayers were already familiar with each other.
“Many of these kids know each other through travel baseball,” Fairmont manager Brad Ross said. “About one-half of the team was one [travel] team together, and another half was on another team together.”
While different parts of the group had experience competing alongside one another, the fact remains this was the first time this exact group of 8, 9, and 10-year olds had formed a team.
But so far, so good.
After taking home the West Virginia Little League District Five Championship on Monday, Fairmont is now preparing for state tournament competition. They travel to Chapmanville for the West Virginia 8,9 and 10 year-old State Tournament’s opening day ceremony on July 7, and will commence play July 8.
“We knew we had a really good group this year,” Ross said. “We felt like going in, we had a really good chance to not only make it to states but win the district championship. After our first game, we played really well and that gave us confidence going into the district championship game.”
“We knew we were going to play a really good team, we knew we were going to have competition.”
Fairmont overcame their competition, Bridgeport, 10-2 in the district championship, highlighted by a complete-game performance from Colin Roberts on 75 pitches.
It was a remarkable showing in an environment that makes it rare for pitchers to go the distance.
“Colin’s performance in the championship game was very strong,” Ross said. “Typically, you don’t see a pitcher in little league making it all the way, a complete game, just because of the pitch counts they’re on.
“When you’re able to go as long as he was, a full six innings, it’s a very good outing.”
Pitching looks to be a strength for Fairmont heading into Chapmanville, as the team has appeared sharp in all aspects in their short time as a unit.
“Our pitching has been very good, very happy with how well we’ve pitched in this tournament,” Ross said. “Defensively we’ve played very well too. In the two games we’ve played so far, we’ve only given up two runs and we’ve scored 20 runs. So we’re outscoring our opponents and keeping other teams from scoring on us.”
Ross also spoke about getting timely hits from his players at the plate. In the district championship win against Bridgeport, Brodi Woodman came through with a two-RBI single, and Foxx Adair also drove in a batter. Adair and Nicky Pleyo each had two hits on the game, while Woodman and Trey Pethel each had a hit as well.
“The boys were really excited,” Ross said. “We were all excited for them too. They worked really hard leading up to that, and they played really well in the semis, and we had a really strong showing in the championship game. The boys were really excited and we’re really proud of them.”
With the little time this group has had to play together, Ross is already seeing an increase in cohesion among his lineup.
“It’s been a few weeks, and we’ve put in a lot of time, a lot of practice” Ross said. “The kids have been working together and spending a lot of time together preparing for the tournament. Now getting in our first few games, it’s helped us come together as one.”
The competition only gets tougher from here on out, but come July 8, Ross and his fellow coaches have high hopes for their talented bunch.
“We have the same mindset as when we started the district tournament,” Ross said.
“If we continue to play as we have, we’ll have a chance to go far.”
