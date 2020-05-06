FAIRMONT — In a flashback to last fall, Fairmont Senior boys' soccer has once again submerged itself into a magical playoff run as the 2019 Class AA state champion Polar Bears reached the championship of the Marion County Tournament of Champions on Wednesday in the first Final Four matchup of the bracket.
The 2019 FSHS boys' soccer team defeated the 2017 FSHS boys' basketball title squad to nab a spot in the title matchup and coach Darrin Paul's Polar Bears now await the winner of the second Final Four contest between 2019 Fairmont Senior golf and 2009 Fairmont Senior girls' lacrosse.
Fairmont Senior 2019 soccer has now ticked off four victories to reach the finals of the original 32-team bracket which will name the greatest team in Marion County sports history on the basis of fan voting. Similar to their real-life path to the Class AA state title where the Polar Bears won four of their six playoff games with go-ahead goals in the final 20 minutes of play or in sudden-death overtime, they've now claimed tournament wins over '99 North Marion boys' basketball, '01 Fairmont Senior boys' swimming, '11 North Marion girls' basketball and '17 Fairmont Senior boys' basketball.
The '17 FSHS boys' basketball Class AA state title team exits the tournament after taking wins in the bracket over '16 East Fairmont boys' soccer, '98 Fairmont Senior girls' cross country, and '19 Fairmont Senior boys' cross country.
As we've done throughout the tournament, we'll take a look back at every team as they exit the tournament in recognition of their accomplishments and achievements.
2017 Fairmont Senior boys' basketball
There's a very real quibble that the 2017 Polar Bears aren't even the best version of a golden era of Fairmont Senior boys' basketball that went to five straight Class AA state title games from 2015-19.
Once Fairmont Senior transitioned from the Dahrius Nunn/Tavon Horton Polar Bears vs. Poca years of 2015 and 2016, the Zyon Dobbs-Jalen Bridges-Taevon Horton FSHS teams began their three-year championship game trilogy against Chapmanville from 17-19. And in that three-year span of '17-19, there's a real argument for both the '18 and '19 Polar Bears over the 2017 squad.
The '17 team was the only one of those three teams to win the state championship, posting a 25-3 record and defeating Chapmanville for the title, but the '18 and '19 Polar Bears combined to lose a measly three games total over the next two whole seasons. FSHS went 25-1 in '18 and 26-2 in '19, and all three losses over those two seasons were against a Chapmanville team likely a few notches better than the one the Polar Bears beat for the 2017 championship. In 2017, Fairmont Senior and Chapmanville recorded six losses combined versus other teams, but over the next two seasons in '18 and '19, the Polar Bears and Tigers combined to lose just three games against other teams (all by the Tigers versus out-of-state teams) and boasted a combined stretch of 115 straight victories over West Virginia schools at the conclusion of the '19 season. Simply put, Fairmont Senior and Chapmanville in '18 and '19 were in a class of their own the rest of the state couldn't touch.
Even strictly looking at Fairmont Senior's own makeup in the '17-'19 seasons, the '18 and '19 teams may have an edge. None of Dobbs, Bridges nor Horton were at their peak in 2017, with Horton's coming in 2018 as a senior when he won the Evans Award as the state player of the year and Bridges a year later in 2019 when he won player of the year. Dobbs was an all-around force at point guard and a true gamer from practically the first time he donned a Polar Bears' jersey in 2016 — an all-state honorable mention pick in 2016 before earning all-state first team selections his final three seasons — but in his junior and senior seasons, he honed such a mastery over controlling a game's flow and pace. Those '18 and '19 teams absolutely strangled teams defensively with suffocating full-court pressure, and the athletic dynamism of Horton, Bridges, Dobbs and Dasilas Jones completely rolled teams.
It seems unfair to hold that lack of a title against Fairmont Senior in '18 and '19, especially because the primary cause is likely Chapmanville developing into the fully-realized version of an all-time team, an element outside of the Polar Bears' control. But without the allure of a championship trophy on the resume, it gets really hard really fast to frame a case as the GOAT. The Class AA title is ultimately what gave the 2017 team the spot in the bracket from that incredible five-year stretch for the FSHS program, but leaving it at that short shafts the '17 Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior went 25-3 that season, swept Chapmanville in two meetings and won Big 10 Conference, sectional and regional crowns. At the state tournament, it took down Herbert Hoover 59-39 in the first round, beat Mingo Central 62-44 in the semis and then rallied from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Chapmanville 59-54 for the state championship.
Horton and Dobbs were the team's stars in their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively, as both earned all-state first team honors. Bridges, then a skinny, but sweet shooting sophomore was named all-state honorable mention. That trio headlined the Polar Bears' dominant '18 team and Dobbs and Bridges were at the forefront again in '19. But those players' heights in the '18 and '19 seasons have, at least to some degree, likely left people underestimating the contributions and big-game chops of FSHS's 2017 senior class in that title season.
The trio of Justin Lee, D'Andre Payne and Tanner Amos were core parts of that '17 team, and Brandon Shields was also a valuable piece as a stretch big man off the bench. Lee was an athletic force as an all-state third team selection that season with incredible bounce and defensive versatility. Payne and Amos were tough, gritty guards off the bench with defensive fight and a fearless dribble drive game. Lee and Payne were both part of coach David Retton's crunch time five against Chapmanville in the title game, and Amos toggled in and out of the lineup with Bridges down the stretch. Retton still points to steal-and-layup sequences by each of Payne and Amos in the fourth quarter as swing points of that championship game.
