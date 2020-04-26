FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior continued its authoritative run in the Marion County Tournament of Champions on Sunday, with FSHS athletics winning both of the day's matchups to put two more teams into the tournament's Sweet 16.
The Polar Bears have now seven teams in the Sweet 16 of the tournament, which will eventually name the county's best high school sports team ever out of the initial 32-team field, with FSHS's 2001 boys' swim team and 2019 boys' soccer team moving on. The Polar Bears' 01' swim team dominated the state swim meet with a ridiculous 227 total points — which cleared runners-up George Washington by 78 points —to win the third of what would amount to 10-consecutive state championship for the program from 1999-2008. Fairmont Senior's 2019 boys' soccer team gave the program its second Class AA state championship in four years with a thrilling postseason run that included go-ahead second half goals in four of its six victories, including golden goal overtime wins versus Wheeling Central in the regional and Robert C. Byrd in the state title game.
The FSHS '01 swim team defeated North Marion's 1995 boys' cross country team, which won the Class AAA state championship, while the 2019 FSHS boys' soccer team got past North Marion's Class AAA state champion 1999 boys' basketball team.
Voting for the final set of first round matchups in the Marion County Tournament of Champions is now live. The matchups are 1940 Fairview baseball vs. 2018 Fairmont Senior football & 1996 Fairmont Senior boys' basketball vs. 2009 Fairmont Senior girls' lacrosse. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
Now, we'll offer a brief look back at the most recent teams exiting the Marion County Tournament of Champions in recognition of their accomplishments and achievements.
1995 North Marion boys' cross country
The final championship in a dominant five-year run for North Marion cross country, the '95 Huskies earned the program's third ever Class AAA state title after NMHS also won it all in 1992 and 1994. From 91-95, NMHS boys' cross country won three Class AAA state championships and earned a state runner-up nod.
The '95 team, which was the county's first back-to-back cross country state champion on either the boys' or girls' side, was anchored by Aaron Toothman, one of the finest runners in county history. Toothman, who won three individual state championships in his four seasons, earned his second straight Class AAA crown in '95. He'd add his third straight Class AAA individual title the following season in 1996.
Toothman's '95 title was tightly contested, however, by his own teammate, Brian Morris. Morris led the majority of the Class AAA race in the state meet that season, but Toothman passed him down the stretch run for his second-consecutive title, while Morris finished as the individual runner-up. The 1-2 finish by Toothman and Morris set the foundation for North's back-to-back bid for team titles under coach Larry Mason, who coached all three championship teams in '92, '94 and '95.
Along with Toothman and Morris, the Huskies were powered to the repeat championship by Tim Henderson, Max Maxwell, Kevin McElroy, D.J. Hayes and Jeffrey Toothman.
1999 North Marion boys' basketball
The 1999 North Marion boys' basketball ripped off a 23-2 record in 1999 to claim the program's first and only state championship when Seth Barker last-second shot hung on the rim before dropping through at the buzzer to give the Huskies a 49-48 Class AAA title game victory over Capital. The bucket was Barker's lone basket in the entire state tournament, according to NMHS coach Andy Sorine in "Marion County Sports History" by John Veasy and Cliff Nichols, and the score was assisted by his brother, Josh. According to Sorine's recollection, the play wasn't designed for Seth Barker at all, but rather a two-man action between Josh and Steveroy Daley, but when Seth came open nonetheless, Josh was there to deliver the game-winning assist.
Both Barker brothers were part of North's starting five that season, along with Daley, but the stars of the team were Johnathan Denham and Chris Exlius.
Denham, who ranks as the 9th all-time leading scorer in school history, was the senior leader of the Huskies in '99 as a money shooter with an all-around scoring game. He averaged a team-high 22.4 points in a game in the 98-99 season and made the most free throws in a single season in school history with 148. Exlius, meanwhile, only played for North Marion for two seasons in '98-99 and '99-00 after coming from Canada, but he proved himself to be an explosive scorer. He averaged 17.6 points a game in that title-winning '98-99 season and then poured in 26.6 points a game the following season, the highest single season scoring mark in team history. Exilus currently ranks 5th in program history in scoring with 1,082 career points despite playing only two seasons with the Huskies.
Denham was named to the Class AAA all-state first team in 1999, while Exilus was selected as captain of the all-state second team. Daley, meanwhile, was named Class AAA all-state special honorable mention.
