FAIRMONT — As if Class AAA No. 1 and top-seeded Fairmont Senior needed a freebie to start its postseason run, the Lady Polar Bears automatically advanced to Friday's sectional title game on Tuesday when its semifinal opponent Grafton forfeited the game due to COVID-19.
Fairmont Senior advances to Friday's Region II, Section 1 championship game as a result, where it will await the winner of Wednesday's other sectional semifinal between No. 2-seeded East Fairmont and No. 3-seeded Philip Barbour. The Polar Bears will host Friday's sectional final at the FSHS Field House, with the start time slated for 7 p.m.
The automatic advancement by Fairmont Senior (13-0) past No. 4-seeded Grafton (2-10) also officially clinches a spot for the Lady Polar Bears in the Class AAA Region II co-final next week, with Friday's sectional title game determining whether Fairmont Senior will host a regional co-final or go on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.