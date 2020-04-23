FAIRMONT — The glory seasons of Fairmont Senior High athletics rolled in the latest set of matchups in the Marion County Tournament of Champions that were decided on Wednesday.
The Polar Bears won both of the contests, with the 2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball team and the 1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country team advancing to the Sweet 16.
The two FSHS squads will square off in a Polar Bears versus Polar Bears showdown when the Sweet 16 gets underway in the tournament, which will eventually crown the greatest single-season high school team in Marion County history on the basis of fan voting.
In the opening round, the FSHS boys’ hoops team defeated the 2016 East Fairmont boys’ soccer team in an East-West rivalry that pitted two very recent squads against one another, who claimed Class AA state championships in their respective sports. The Lady Polar Bears’ 1998 cross country team, meanwhile, which finished an FSHS girls’ cross country three-peat from 1996-98, took down the 1954 Farmington High football in its matchup.
As will be the norm throughout the duration of the tournament, as teams exit the 32-team bracket, we’ll look back at their accomplishments and achievements.
2016 East Fairmont boys’ soccer
The 2016 season was an all-timer for East Fairmont boys’ soccer in 2016 as the Bees were bolstered by an ironclad defense en route to an undefeated 21-0-4 season that saw them stave off Robert C. Byrd in the title game 3-2 to win the Class AA state championship. The championship victory sent coach Mark Harvath out on a winning note in his coaching career as he retired from coaching after the title game.
The Bees burst out to a 3-0 lead by halftime in the state championship game against RCB, with its hallmark defense locking down the Eagles and the forward duo of senior Logan Cerullo and sophomore Corey Fluharty pumping up the EFHS offense with a nasty combination of both speed and technical skill. Both Cerullo and Fluharty scored goals in the opening half for the Bees, while senior defender Lucas Toothman added the other on a set piece header.
But Byrd came out quickly in the second half and cut East’s three-goal lead to just one by the 59th minute. From there, however, East Fairmont wouldn’t relinquish the tying goal with the team’s backline of stars Andrew Slusser, Toothman, Lane Pollock and Kadin Maxey limiting the Eagles’ shot attempts and star goalkeeper Michael Gaskill fending off whatever attempts Byrd did get off.
The state title game was the culmination of a postseason run for the Bees in which they defeated Berkeley Springs 6-0 in the sectional semis, rival Fairmont Senior 3-0 in the sectional title game, Weir 2-1 in the regional final and then Nitro 1-0 in the state semifinals.
Slusser and Gaskill were named the Class AA/A West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches’ Association Defender of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively, for the Bees that season en route to all-state first team honors, while Cerullo was also named to the all-state first team. Fluharty earned all-state second team honors, while senior midfielder Isaac Flohr was named honorable mention.
1954 Farmington football
The 1954 Fighting Farmers football team earned the lone state championship in the history of Farmington High athletics when they reeled off a 9-0-1 record and defeated Rupert High 39-13 to take the Class B state title.
Farmington’s football team, which was coached by Alonzo Ray Kelly in the ‘54 season, endured through tragedy in the midst of that title run. The No. 9 Farmington mine disaster occurred on Nov. 13, 1954, just six days before the Fighting Farmers’ state championship game against Rupert. The disaster killed one miner on the surface and trapped 15 others, one of which was the father of Farmington football star Matt Menas.
Even with such uncertainty and sorrow looming over things greater than football, the Fighting Farmers overcame an early 7-0 deficit to soundly defeat Rupert and take the ‘54 state championship less than a week later. Following Rupert’s early touchdown, Farmington reeled off 25 consecutive points. They led 13-7 at the half and then scrapped to a 25-7 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Menas and Bugs Antolock led Farmington with two touchdowns apiece in the game, and Steve Dudash and Jerry McCulloch each added a touchdown as well as part of the Fighting Farmers’ single-wing offense.
Farmington outscored its opponents in the ‘54 season 213-78, with a stingy defense, in particular, allowing just 25 points over the last fives games, including back-to-back shutouts of Barrackville and Rivesville. Farmington’s only season tie came in the second game of the season against Fairmont Senior in a 14-14 game at East-West Stadium.
Stars Menas and Antolock both earned Class B all-state honors, along with Elmus Boord. Virgil Ritchie earned all-state particular honorable mention for Farmington, and Paul Petro, George Powell, Wayne Conaway, Bill Koon and McCulloch were each named all-state honorable mention.
