FAIRMONT – Just as quickly as it seemed the season had turned around for the Fairmont Senior High boys’ basketball team, it was all taken away in the blink of an eye.
The Polar Bears won just two of their first seven games, and six of their first 17– and it looked like a Fairmont Senior program, which had become quite the common visitor to the Class AA Boys’ State Basketball Tournament might, miss out in 2020.
“It felt from earlier in the season the two things that hurt us earlier in the year was turning the ball over and how we shot the ball – how we shot the ball, with our philosophy, the kind of movement we want to get out of our offense wasn’t there,” said David Retton, Fairmont Senior head coach.
“Early in the year we were playing good defense, but that doesn’t matter when you’re throwing the ball away. It puts that much more pressure on you defensively when you’re not shooting the ball well.”
But as the season wore on and spilled into the final stretch, the Polar Bears seemed to begin to string together a more consistent effort on the offensive end of the floor. The result would be a more poised and coherent team, and they went on to win four of their final five regular season games six of their last seven including the postseason. In their most recent game – a sectional title battle with North Marion – they upended the Top 10 ranked Huskies after losing to them twice in the regular season, and clinched a home-court regional co-final game.
“Later in the season we turned the ball over less and we shot the ball better. There at North Marion in the sectionals, we only had two turnovers in the second half, and that was a big part of us winning the game,” Retton said.
“It helps tremendously — it’s really simple. When you’re turning the ball over you’re not getting a shot at the basket. It comes down to mathematics. If you get a shot you have a 50-50 chance of making it, but if you turn the ball over and you have a zero percent chance. It’s hard to win games when you’re turning the ball over 20-25 times. The turnover situation got better, and the assists started going up, and the shooting percentage started going.”
“I think the big thing was just the results we were getting. What we were doing in the early part of the season wasn’t working at all, and we realized we all needed each other and if we worked together we’d start getting the results we wanted. At the beginning, we were just trying to do it all ourselves,” Fairmont Senior guard Bryson Flowers said.
Once the team saw what adjusting their style of play did for their ability to find success on the court and they started performing at a higher level, many felt like they were witnessing a completely different team than the one that began the season.
But in reality, it was a matter of hard work and perseverance on the part of a group of athletes that started the season in a much different place than previous powerhouse Fairmont Senior teams, but understood the pedigree of the program and what it takes to play winning basketball.
“I just know over the last 15 games it’s almost like we had a different team than who we were through the first part of the season. I think the kids, for whatever reason, they finished the season very strongly,” Retton said.
But then, as they prepared to return to their home court in an attempt to complete the team’s late-season turnaround and once again advance to the state tournament, the COVID-19 epidemic entered the United States, and West Virginia made the call to indefinitely postpone the postseason, bringing a likely end to the Polar Bears chance at redeeming the season with a trip to Charleston.
“I think it just kind of puts things into perspective. It can end just like that, and every time you play you have to play like it’s your last time because it really good be. We went through a lot this year and faced adversity, We came together this year and put on a good showing towards the end. We would have really liked to have the chance to play in Charleston but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” Flowers said.
“You have to move forward. There’s the old adage, there’s no sense in crying over spilled milk. It’s unfortunate the season ended that way, but it ended that way for a lot of teams, and for all of those teams there was some sort of uniqueness and specialness. There’s just a lot of stories, a lot of opportunities that kids, coaches, programs, and communities didn’t get to realize. I’m not trying to make light of what has happened, but all of those teams, we’re just one of them. There’s a whole bigger picture than just basketball,” Retton said.
