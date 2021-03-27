POCA — Following a second loss in about 20 hours, the only solace for Poca on Saturday afternoon might have been this — at least the Dots don't have to see Fairmont Senior again.
The unbeaten Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, are again a handful and they rode the stellar play of senior forward Jaelin Johnson Saturday to a 45-38 victory over the cold-shooting Dots at Allen Osborne Court.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson made 9 of 14 shots, scored 23 points, grabbed five rebounds and threw down a ferocious dunk following a fourth-quarter steal that helped give some cushion to the Polar Bears (9-0).
"It's a big victory to come down here and beat Poca,'' said Polar Bears veteran coach David Retton, "because we have the utmost respect for their program, their team, their players and certainly for Coach Osborne. It's certainly a big win for us.''
At least Poca (6-3), the top team in Class AA, knows it won't be facing Fairmont Senior again this season, even if both reach the state tournament. When the state realigned into four classes this season, the Dots and Polar Bears wound up in different divisions after years of competing together in AA.
After falling at Putnam County rival Winfield 44-41 Friday night on a buzzer-beating 70-foot shot, Poca trailed by nine points at halftime Saturday but regrouped to take a 35-34 lead on an Ethan Payne bucket from the low post with 5:30 remaining in the game.
That's when the Polar Bears went on a 9-0 run to gain control for good, with Johnson getting back-to-back goals in the surge -- a scoop shot that fell, followed by his theft and dunk -- to make it 40-35.
"He's really hard [to defend],'' Osborne said, "because you can't put a guard on him. You've got to put a strong, physical kid on him. He's got a great first step, and I thought at the end of the second quarter is when he really exerted himself and they got the lead.''
Johnson scored 13 of his team's 19 points in the second quarter as Fairmont Senior grabbed a 27-18 halftime advantage. Poca was still somehow able to scratch its way back into the lead despite shooting just 28.6% from the floor (14 of 49) overall and 6 of 26 from 3-point range.
Dots' All-State guard Isaac McKneely, hampered by a bruised heel suffered in Friday's game and a twisted ankle in the early stages of Saturday's game, never found his normal shooting rhythm. He wound up 5 of 21 from the floor and 2 of 12 on 3s, finishing with 14 points.
"He played through [the injuries],'' Osborne said, "and I was proud of him. He got good looks. He just didn't make them.
"I was proud of the guys coming back from a tough loss last night. I thought we played hard -- we just didn't make shots and had a couple critical turnovers at critical times. You've got to be able to shoot the ball and make shots.''
McKneely did knock down a corner 3 with 44 seconds left to shave Poca's deficit to 43-38 and the Dots came up with a steal, but two more shots failed to drop and it was pretty much over.
Eric Smith, at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, had 11 rebounds and three low-post baskets for Fairmont Senior and Zycheus Dobbs added eight points and six rebounds. Retton was also pleased with the defense of Johnson, who guarded McKneely much of the way.
"He's a scorer,'' Retton said, "but he also guards the best guy [for the opponent] and that's unusual. Sometimes your best scorer's not going to expend the energy to be guarding their top player, and he does that night in and night out for us. That's one of the things JJ and I sat down before the season and [talked about].
"Some coaches turn [their top players] loose and say we need you to score 30, 35, but those other guys don't develop [on defense]. I said, 'JJ, we're going to do both. You're going to be smart and when you need to take over, you do that. However, you also need to do the other and make sure you share the ball so the other guys get their confidence.' And he's done a great job with that. His leadership has been tremendous, and I couldn't be more happy for him. For a good team, guys have to make sacrifices, and he certainly makes a sacrifice to better his teammates.''
No one else reached double figures in scoring for Poca, as Jackson Toney sank three 3s for nine points and Payne scored eight. Toney hauled in nine rebounds and McKneely eight. At least for Poca, its junior varsity team on Saturday was able to hold its first full practice in a week following a COVID-19 contact situation in Clarksburg.
"We've had a tough week,'' Osborne said. "It's been hard, but we're just thankful we've got the opportunity to play. You've just got to take those things and learn from them and grow from them. Stay healthy, and beat COVID.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.