FAIRMONT — The rich history of athletic feats at Fairmont Senior High School in on the precipice of nailing down another as the Polar Bears’ great championship teams of the past have now swiped three spots in the Marion County Tournament of Champions’ Final Four, with a chance to go 4-for-4 entering the bracket’s final Elite Eight matchup.
Fairmont Senior’s 4-for-4 bid hinges on the Lady Polar Bears’ 2009 girls’ lacrosse team against Monongah High’s 1968 Class A state champion football squad, with voting for the matchup running until 11 a.m. today. Votes for the matchup can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter at @bradheltzTWV.
The Fairmont Senior 2017 boys’ basketball Class AA state title repeat team secured the first spot in the Final Four, and FSHS’s 2019 Class AA state champion golf and boys’ soccer teams have since advanced to the Final Four in the tournament, which will eventually name the greatest team in Marion County sports history from the original 32-team field.
The Polar Bears’ 2017 boys’ basketball team defeated FSHS’s 2019 boys’ cross country state title team, and in the last two days, FSHS’s 2019 golf team took out East Fairmont’s 2004 softball team, while the Polar Bears’ 2019 boys’ soccer team downed North Marion girls’ basketball’s 2011 Class AAA three-peat squad.
Per standard practice, we’ve already review the 2019 championship season by Fairmont Senior’s boys’ cross country team, and now we’ll look back at ‘04 East Fairmont softball’s back-to-back Class AAA state title team and North Marion’s back-to-back-to-back Class AAA championship team of 2011.
2004 East Fairmont softball
East Fairmont is the only high school in the history of Marion County sports to win a softball state championship, and the Lady Bees doubled down on that fact in 2004 when they repeated as Class AAA state champions. EFHS reeled off a remarkable 30-1 record in ‘04, and a year earlier in ‘03 they ticked off a 35-3 campaign, combining for a whopping 65 wins versus just four losses (.942) during their back-to-back title runs.
“Our kids could hit with (anyone) and field with (anyone). I knew when we got a pitcher we were going to be able to compete at that level because that’s the name of the game in softball,” said former East Fairmont athletic director Bob Brookover in the book Marion County Sports History by the Times West Virginian’s John Veasey and Cliff Nichols.
En route to the back-to-back Class AAA state titles in ‘03 and ‘04, that’s exactly what the Lady Bees had with Brittany Sphar and Amy Filius. Sphar and Filius were two of the finest in the circle in East Fairmont’s program history, and it’s fitting each started the championship clincher in consecutive years in ‘03 and ‘04.
Filius brought home the championship in ‘03 against Cabell Midland when she pitched a masterful three-hitter to secure a 2-1 Lady Bees victory. Kara Martin and Ann Marie Murray each tallied RBIs to propel East’s offense in that ‘03 title clincher. A year later in ‘04 and it was Sphar who took the mound time and again in the Bees’ highest stakes games. Sphar started all three state tournament games for EFHS that season, including in a 3-2 win over Cabell Midland again to take the championship. Sphar also brought home the game’s deciding run with an RBI single in the ninth inning.
In addition to the pitching prowess of Filius and Sphar, the Lady Bees’ ‘03 title team was anchored by Martin, Kareen Bilotta, Ashley Pizatella and Erin Greathouse as the group’s seniors. The repeat ‘04 team, meanwhile, were led by the senior class of Sphar, Filius, Murray Brittany Arnold, Ashley Hoffman and Amanda Zelenak.
Chuck Fluharty was the leader in the dugout as the head coach of both of East Fairmont’s championship teams.
2011 North Marion girls’ basketball
The finale to one of the state’s greatest three-year runs in any sport, North Marion’s 2011 girls’ basketball team marched to an undefeated season and a third-consecutive Class AAA state championship under head coach Mike Parrish. From 2009-11, the Lady Huskies reeled off a combined record of 75-2, owned a 43-game win streak, didn’t lose to an in-state opponent for 26 straight months, and climbed into ESPN’s Rise national rankings as No. 11 in the East in addition to winning their three straight Class AAA state championships.
“Those state championship years in ‘09, ‘10 and ‘11 helped really get things going with the kids who are playing now,” said Parrish, who added a fourth state title in 2018 and has compiled a 310-105 (.765) as the Lady Huskies’ head coach. “The kids playing now were young kids back then and got to see those teams play and the environment we had at the gym, and that made them want to work on their game to where when they got here they could achieve some of the same things those (three-peat teams) did.”
The 2011 squad, specifically posted an overall record of 25-0 and held off a furious rally by South Charleston in the state championship game to earn the program’s third straight Class AAA state championship. Senior all-state forward Hailey Garrett led North Marion in the title game with 23 points and seven rebounds, while star two-time state player of the year Mariah Byard capped off her legendary NMHS career with 19 points. Courtney Swiger added another 15 points in the win. All three of Garrett, Byard and Swiger were named to the all-tournament team in 2011.
North Marion went 26-1 en route to the program’s first state title in 2009 when Byard hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to give the Huskies the Class AAA state title in a 66-64 win over Huntington. One year later, North Marion went 24-1 and defeated South Charleston 58-45 for back-to-back titles. But it was in 2011 when the Huskies were their most dominant, going undefeated and winning all but two of their 25 games by 10 or more points.
Byard was the team’s star as she won her second straight state player of the year award and was named captain of the Class AAA all-state first team after averaging 18.8 points, 9.9 assists and over nine rebounds a game. Byard finished her NMHS career with more than 1,600 points and 700 assists. Garrett joined Byard on the Class AAA all-state first team after averaging a double-double of 18.5 points and 13.0 rebounds a game to go with 1.5 blocks a game. Garrett tied for a state-tournament-best 23.3 points a game in the Huskies’ three tournament games. Swiger earned all-state third team honors after averaging 14.4 points a game and hitting a team-high 65 3s.
The Huskies also had three all-state honorable mention selections in 2011 in Alexis Steele, Paige Tuttle and Tannay Daniels.
