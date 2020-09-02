FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior High’s long-awaited return to the football field this fall for the 2020 season hit yet another snag on Wednesday, one that will postpone the Polar Bears’ 2020 debut another week in all likelihood.
Fairmont Senior’s Week 1 opponent, Lincoln, has shut down all team activities for at least two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test of a person associated with the team, according to the Harrison County Board of Education. Due to the positive test and the required 14-day shutdown, Lincoln’s game with Fairmont Senior scheduled for this Friday in Shinnston has been called off.
It is unclear if or when Friday’s game will be rescheduled for later in the season between the Cougars and Polar Bears.
The Harrison County Board of Education announced the positive test Wednesday afternoon via its Facebook, issuing the following statement:
“We were notified today, that on Friday, August 28, 2020, and Saturday, August 29, 2020, a person in attendance at football activities at Lincoln High School tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, for 14 days, all football-related activities are suspended at Lincoln High School. Appropriate individuals will be notified by the Harrison County-Clarksburg Health Department.”
The 14-day window will also affect Lincoln’s previously scheduled Week 2 matchup against Grafton on Sept. 11.
As of now there are no plans for Fairmont Senior to replace this Friday’s game with another matchup. The Polar Bears are scheduled to play at North Marion in Week 2 on Sept. 11.
