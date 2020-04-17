Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series looking back at Marion County’s various high school sports dynasties over the years.
FAIRMONT – They may have been “only Fairmont” at the time, but in hindsight, it was also “only the beginning.”
“That was probably a turning point,” said 15th-year Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse coach Jon Cain.
It was the FSHS girls’ lacrosse program’s second season in the spring of 2007, Cain said, with the Lady Polar Bears matched up against a University High squad that had routinely taken them to the woodshed in their first year-plus of existence.
“We were never taken seriously by Morgantown and University. They always thought, ‘This is a team we’re going to easily beat. They’re not any competition to us,’” Cain said.
On this day, however, the Lady Polar Bears rose up to University and the far more established girls’ lacrosse programs in West Virginia and the surrounding Pennsylvania area. FSHS pushed University to the brink, prompting, as Cain remembers, UHS’s coaching staff to quibble, “Girls, they’re only Fairmont,” to the UHS players in an attempt to get the Hawks to play their own game like they were capable of.
“I understand the strategy,” Cain said, “but it really helped us because our kids took that to heart like, ‘Hey, you’re going to take us seriously.”
Fairmont Senior ultimately won the game for a monumental victory – “I think it was in overtime,” Cain said – and in the line of post-game handshakes, Cain still remembers a couple of his edgier upperclassmen sarcastically trumpeting, “It’s only Fairmont.”
“Our kids still mention that,” Cain said.
Since that victory over University in 2007, Fairmont Senior has become a state superpower and one of the finest high school programs in the area. They’ve won seven of the past 12 state championships, including five straight from 2008-12, achieved back-to-back undefeated seasons (‘09, ‘10), appeared in nine of the past 12 state championship games, and once etched a win streak of 36 straight games from 2008-2011. Over that span, the Polar Bears have formed an indoor team for the winter, attended various offseason camps in Pennsylvania, and have had several members participate in travel ball as part of Pittsburgh’s Intrepid Girls Lacrosse Club’s Northern WV Elite team.
“Coming from West Virginia, there wasn’t a ton of lacrosse experience within the state and then we were a new program, so teams from Pennsylvania and teams like that, I don’t think they took us seriously at first,” said Cain’s daughter, Morgan Comport, who was a standout in the Lady Polar Bears’ program from 2006-09 before becoming a U.S. Lacrosse second team All-American in college at Seton Hill University. “Maybe we didn’t have the best equipment or the best uniforms, and we were not finesse, pretty lacrosse players with the best shot or anything like that, but we had grit and we worked hard together as a team.”
Comport, who graduated from Seton Hill with a master’s degree in counseling before eventually returning to the school to work as an assistant coach with the women’s lacrosse program for the past two seasons, compared those early Fairmont Senior teams to the neighborhood baseball team in the movie “The Sandlot.”
“We were just a bunch of backyard athletes who rallied together and played like a team,” said Comport, who scored over 200 goals in her FSHS career while leading the Lady Polar Bears to back-to-back state championships in 2008 and 2009. “We all liked each other and we wanted to work hard.
“That’s kind been my motto throughout life, and in general, nothing was ever given to us. Especially coming from West Virginia, we’ve always had to work hard for everything we’ve earned and received.”
Cain, himself, admits the success the FSHS program found in those early years was based more on a formula. Practice and skill acquisition were seeped in basic fundamentals – handling ground balls, throwing and receiving clean passes, etc. – and the swing factors of the game were based in intangibles of hustle and toughness.
“The early teams in ‘08-’12, they’d smack you in the teeth,” Cain said. “They were tough kids. And I’m not saying the kids we have now aren’t tough, but now we’re playing a little bit more of a finesse game, where those kids played a lot of smash mouth where they’d take it to you. They were the type of kids who would win at all costs.”
Those 08-12 teams, powered by multi-time all-state first team selections in Morgan Cain, Hannah Nagowski, Krissy Bodnovich, McKenzie “Midge” Robinson and Alex Mascaro, won the program’s first ever state championship when it defeated University 12-10 in overtime in the ‘08 title game. In ‘09 and ‘10, the Polar Bears rolled to back-to-back undefeated seasons, taking down Morgantown 11-9 in the ‘09 title match and then handling Buckhannon-Upshur in the ‘10 championship game. FSHS then defeated BU for the title again in 2011 before squeezing out another 11-9 championship victory over Morgantown in 2012 for its fifth straight state title.
Fairmont Senior then added its sixth championship in 2016 with a 12-3 defeat of University before claiming its seventh state championship this past season in 2019 when it rolled past George Washington 11-6 to avenge a 2018 state title semifinal loss to the Patriots.
“Every we haven’t won the state championship, we were knocked out by the eventual state champion except for one,” said Cain, whose Polar Bears were state runners-up in 2013 and 2017.
From the team’s first championship in 2008 through the 2019 title, the Polar Bears as a program have continued to evolve. Their roster size has ballooned, they’ve enlisted more offseason work, they’ve started competing and winning versus more top-tier Pennsylvania teams, and their play style has taken on a higher level of skill and artistry still fixated on effort and work ethic, according to Cain.
“Our kids now, they play more finesse and they understand the game better. They play more pure, and the reason why is because there is just so much more out there for them to get better coaching and (opportunities),” Cain said. “Our first year, our only goal was to score a goal in every game – we weren’t worried about wins or losses. Now, we’ve had to evolve because our kids are just getting so much better. We’ve had to, as coaches, keep looking up new drills and stuff because they have to go to something different to challenge them.”
But throughout every step of the Polar Bears’ journey under Cain – the lone coach in team history – the core ethos and cultural principles of the program have been at the foundation of the rise. Cain, as much as any coach out there, has centered the program around empowering his players to take ownership of the team. He’s connected improvement and winning to the joys of competitive spirit. And he’s fostered attitudes of sacrifice and work ethic through friendships and bonds with teammates. His Polar Bear teams have adopted the motto, “Team is everything, everything for the team.”
“If the kids enjoy being around you, enjoy coming to practice, enjoy the games – whether you win or lose – then they don’t want to let the coaches down, they don’t want to let their fellow teammates down,” Cain said in 2017, “so they give that effort.”
