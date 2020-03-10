FAIRMONT — Sitting in the coaches’ office in the preseason, Fairmont Senior veteran coach David Retton offered no ambiguity in how he thought of his team’s situation and outlook heading into an unprecendented season for the Polar Bears.
“I don’t have a clue,” Retton said as he entered his 24th season as head coach.
In other words, Retton was assuredly uncertain of this year’s Polar Bears.
A month into the season for Fairmont Senior and every doubt manifested, every flaw showed. The Polar Bears slumped to a 2-7 start and hit a nadir with a string of four-consecutive losses, including a blowout home loss to Philip Barbour and a road loss against Robert C. Byrd where they barely scraped together 20 points.
Two months in and Fairmont Senior started to spackle over some of its pockmarks, possibly allowing the Polar Bears to save face. They ticked off four wins and five games and then dropped three straight only when they went up against three Class AA Top 10 squads in North Marion, Byrd and Bluefield.
Now, three months in and Fairmont Senior has undergone a full-blown metamorphosis. Blemishes have been overruled by advantages, defeats have been overtaken by victories, and a season once lost and off the rails has been rediscovered and realigned for Charleston.
“The word I use is confidence and confidence has to be earned,” Retton said late in the regular season. “The more you do and the more correct things you do, then it reinforces what you’re doing and the confidence continues to grow. I’ve just seen steady improvement.”
The Polar Bears head into Thursday’s Region I co-final against Frankfort having won five straight games and six of their last seven, with the lone loss coming to Class AAA No. 3 Morgantown on the road. They’ve knocked off a pair of Class AA Top 10 squads on the road over that stretch in Bridgeport and North Marion, with their win over the Huskies simultaneously swiping away would’ve been a monumental section crown for Rachel and plopping on their own heads to continue their reign. One more home win against a Frankfort squad they already defeated in the regular season, and the Polar Bears will be booking a ninth straight trip to the state tournament.
Finally, after a brutal start and plenty of in-season growing pains, the Polar Bears have hit their peak.
Their mind-numbing, early-season foibles have vanished, and in its place, they’ve crafted a winning two-way identity. The sputtering, turnover-filled offense has been refurbished into a side-to-side, mismatch-hunting machine. The sloth-like pace has been swapped out for an 84-foot blitzing attack. And the Polar Bears’ once crippling hesitancy has been overridden by a workmanlike swagger.
“Throughout the season, those good plays, those good quarters and those good games have started to add up,” Retton said.
The turnaround has been a roster-wide success story on Loop Park as players have discovered their ideal roles and contributions while Retton, with the aid of improved health, has solidified the team’s rotation.
The starting unit of Bryson Flowers, Gage Michael, Trey Washenitz, Jaelin Johnson and Eric Smith has evolved into a synergistic five-man group on both ends.
Defensively, their combination of raw physical tools, technical discipline and gritty overall toughness can overwhelm opposing offenses. Johnson is a one-man defensive black hole, capable of swallowing up an offense’s first option, and Washenitz is a straight-up worker defending either second bananas or go-to guys when Johnson needs a breather. Michael’s a Tasmanian devil of fiery, competitive energy and big-time athleticism at one guard spot, and at the other, Flowers has always been a tough-as-nails trooper willing to sacrifice his body in attempt to get around a screen or draw a charge. And Smith and top reserve Jacob Gomolak gives Retton flexibility with the fifth spot; he can either go all-in on physical heft with Smith, or opt for frenetic versatility with Gomolak.
Over its five-game winning streak, the Polar Bears’ smothering, reinvigorated defense has allowed just 46.6 points a game and hasn’t conceded more than 58 points in a single game. That sort of stinginess has produced a bevy of turnovers and awry clanks from opponents that have in-turn fueled the team’s transition attack, where Johnson is devastating and Washenitz is at his best.
“Once we get stops on defense, most teams aren’t going to be able to get back, so when we beat them down the court, it’s easy layups for us,” Johnson said. “That’s been what we’ve worked on in practice is how to get those easy buckets instead of making it harder on ourselves and letting people set up.”
The increase in fast break opportunities, be it direct or secondary versions, has blended with a vastly-improved half-court offense that has juiced up the Polar Bears’ scoring. For much of the first half of the season, FSHS’s half-court work was an addled mess — players were blind to available passing lanes and second-guessed themselves right out of open looks. The floor was cramped and congested. Turnovers were the plague. In the past month, much of that has been cleaned up or smoothed out. There’s more tempo and better spacing, and everyone has become more connected in identifying mismatches and executing hastier decisions.
“Turnovers were a big problem at the beginning of the year,” admitted Flowers, who has become a steady care-taker at point guard for the Polar Bears, “but (my teammates) have made it a lot easier.”
Johnson, as he’s been all season in etching an all-state-worthy campaign, has acted as the team’s fulcrum during the offensive upturn. Entering Thursday, he’s averaging 19.5 points a game on 56 percent shooting, while bullying his way to the foul line 6.3 times a game and coughing up just under two turnovers a night. He’s been absolutely exploding in second halves on a nightly basis as if he’s a member of Space Jam’s Tune Squad. It’s almost as if teams can’t curtail the varied nature of Johnson’s attacks for a full 32-minute game; he munches on easy deuces in transition and on the boards, but he does the yeomen’s work as well as a post-up threat and go-to off-the-bounce creator.
Yet, for all of his brilliance, Johnson has been doing his thing pretty much all season long. Scan Fairmont Senior’s roster for a real swing piece over the past month and a half, and you’ll likely land on Washenitz. Early in the season, Washenitz’s game oozed discomfort, almost like he wasn’t sure where, when or how to assert himself — you could tell he was traversing unfamiliar waters. Fast forward to now and he’s a completely different player. He’s letting it fly on 3s and getting straight mean with bully-ball spins and power gathers as a finisher. And he’s quietly emerged as a threatening passer with an eye for skips and kickouts to produce open 3s for teammates.
Washenitz has ticked his scoring average up to 10.5 points a game to go with 5.5 rebounds a night, and he’s more than tripled his assists since the start of February.
“He’s really been taking what the defense is giving him,” Retton said of Washenitz. “When the drive is there, he’s taking it, and when the outside is shot is there, he’s taking that. He’s just been doing an outstanding job of reading it.”
Washenitz has recaptured his dynamism, Johnson is flexing on everyone, FSHS’s guards have stabilized their collective play, and the Polar Bears as a whole have been reborn. Now, it’s only a matter of just how loud they can roar.
