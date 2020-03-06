RACHEL — Fairmont Senior High forward Jaelin Johnson understood perfectly well entering Friday’s Class AA Region I, Section 2 Championship against cross-county rival North Marion that his team would live to fight another day, regardless of the outcome.
But that didn’t change the fact that, in his mind, it may as well have been the last game of the season.
“I told the team that we have to play this game like it’s win-or-go-home, so we came out really strong,” Johnson said.
Johnson also made his mindset clear to every single fan jam-packed inside the standing-room only venue at North Marion, as his team took the court trailing by four to start the second half of action. Johnson would explode offensively starting midway through the the third frame, scoring 10 consecutive points on his own as the Polar Bears rallied to take lead.
He would go on to score 15-of-17 points for Fairmont Senior during that run that stretched across the third and fourth quarter, and would also convert a second basket during the stretch to re-take the lead late after the two teams traded buckets — in the end, he would tally 24 points as Fairmont would pull away to claim the sectional title with a 67-61 win.
“He wants the ball, and regardless of what he did in the first half or regardless of the previous play, he wants the ball, and that’s something that you can’t teach — that’s something that he has. He did it within the team structure, and he made great decisions,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said.
“After losing to them twice [during the regular season], we came in here and we was like, we want this game really bad. I told them if we had the mindset of win-or-go-home, we were going to play our hardest,” Johnson said.
In a physical game that was filled with hard-nosed play by both teams, the shrill shriek of the referees’ whistles and a pair of rabid, intense fan bases that kept the gym rocking, Fairmont Senior earned 24 shots from the charity strip while North took just seven — in a game decided by just two-to-three possessions, the discrepancy in foul shooting played a large role late in the game.
Fouls played yet another factor as North starters Michael Garrett, Gunner Murphy, and Praise Chukwudozie each spent much of the third and fourth frames in foul trouble, with Chukwudozie — who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to earn a double-double — fouled out with just over four minutes to play after scoring eight consecutive points to tie the game after his team fell behind.
“We fouled out all our players. I think the officials weren’t consistent on both ends of the floor, and you can put it in the paper. I’ve watched it all year. Give Fairmont Senior credit, they did a great job and did what they had to do to win the ball game. But when it’s 18 fouls to nothing in the first half, and we’re driving to the basket and they have their hands all over us — I always thought two hands was a foul. I don’t know, but I’m tired of watching it,” North Marion head coach Chris Freeman said.
“We got good ball movement. I keep stats every year, and usually, when you shoot more free throws or make more free throws than the other team shoots, you have a great chance to win the game,” Retton said.
After suffering a pair of losses to North Marion during the regular season — as well as struggling both in closer contests and overall earlier this year — the win against a Top 10 program in the postseason setting serves as a signature win for Fairmont as they look to continue their trek towards returning to the state tournament in Charleston.
"Hopefully it gives our guys confidence, the confidence that even though we're down, we stuck to what we were trying to accomplish, and we got that done tonight," Retton said.
Meanwhile, North has now lost three of their last four games, and while they still advance to the regional co-final next week by way of just making the sectional title game, the Huskies will need to shake off their recent struggles and keep in the right mindset if they don't want what was a once strong season end in extremely disappointing fashion.
"Well, we told them in there that we won 19 games, so we know we're a pretty good basketball team. We have another chance, and we have to go on the road and be successful. We'll see what we can do," Freeman said.
