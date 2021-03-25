FAIRMONT — A staid and stale first half Thursday turned out to be just a priming period for another Fairmont Senior groundswell in the second half, as the Polar Bears eventually pulled away for a 51-35 victory over visiting Lincoln.
Fairmont Senior (8-0) managed to grab a one-point lead at halftime over Lincoln (5-4), but then the Polar Bears burst out of the locker room to run up an eight-point lead by the end of third and outscore the Cougars 38-25 over the final two quarters as a whole to remain undefeated on the season.
“What’s great is to not play your best and still win convincingly, and that’s what our guys did tonight,” said Fairmont Senior coach David Retton. “And that’s a big deal — I told the guys when we came into (the locker room postgame) to celebrate this and to feel good about this.”
The Polar Bears and the Cougars were both a pit of offensive despair in the first half as the two teams combined to score a mere 25 points on 23.8% shooting (10-of-42) with nine turnovers. Fairmont Senior actually had more turnovers (6) than made field goals (5) in the first half, and Lincoln barely mustered a positive differential with five made field goals versus three turnovers.
In the second half, though, Fairmont Senior began to cook up a dose of offensive firepower, as the Polar Bears revved up its transition attack and were keener about finding the soft spots of Lincoln’s compact 2-3 zone. Powered by star forward Jaelin Johnson and a bench injection of Joseph Uram and DeSean Good that served as a figurative B-12 shot, the Polar Bears shot 54.2% (13-of-24) with just five turnovers in the second half to separate from the Cougars.
“We had more turnovers than makes in the first half, and that was a combination of things — we were very tentative with the basketball and Lincoln played extremely defensively,” Retton said. “But I thought out defense got right in the second half and we were able to get some fast breaks and then our half court offense got into a lot better flow than in the first half.”
Johnson, who was recognized before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point in FSHS’s previous game at Preston, was the spearhead of the turnaround, as he scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting after a sub-par six-point first half on just 2-of-8 shooting.
Johnson, who also had a game-high nine rebounds, initiated his second half surge with a dunk following a steal and hit-ahead assist by FSHS freshman sensation Zycheus Dobbs. He then tacked on a layup off a baseline-out-of-bounds set and eventually got his jumper working, capped by a catch-and-shoot wing 3 off a drive-and-kick assist by Dobbs that put Fairmont up 41-25 with about four minutes to play.
Alongside Johnson, FSHS big man Eric Smith flirted with a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds, while the duo of Goode and Uram poured in a combined 13 points on on 5-of-7 shooting as a spark off the bench. Dobbs had an off shooting night for the Polar Bears and scored just six points, but he handed out a game-best six assists to pair with two steals to still make an impact.
Lincoln’s Sammy Bart scored a team-high 11 points for the Cougars, as he tossed in silky midrange pull-ups and worked his way to the bucket on tipsy-turvy drives for a couple of point-blank deuces as well. Westin Heldreth added another eight points for Lincoln, while Jeremiah Carpenter had seven points and Zach Snyder had six points. Big fella Payton Hawkins grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and recorded a pair of blocks.
Lincoln's true gem, though, was its collective team defense, as the Cougars bottled up Fairmont Senior's half-court offense with a shrunken and in-sync 2-3 zones that shut off driving lanes and sealed up interior passing windows. The Cougars held the Polar Bears without a field goal for the game's first six minutes, as FSHS started 0-of-9 from the field.
But while Lincoln stymied Fairmont's offense completely in the first half, the Polar Bears picked out a couple of crevices in the second half. Johnson needled through crowds to get to the hoop, and Uram and Goode, especially, juiced up the Polar Bears' offense. Uram scored six points, to go with three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while scored seven points and had three rebounds.
Uram came in in the first quarter and dimed up Smith for a pair of buckets back-to-back to drag Fairmont Senior to a 6-3 lead after a brutal first period in which the two teams combined to go 3-of-22 from the field with four turnovers. He then kickstarted FSHS again when he entered for the first time in the second half, as he drilled a pull-up jumper and then picked the dribble of a Lincoln ball handler for a steal and layup.
Goode, meanwhile, scored all seven of his points after halftime, as he contributed major minutes when Johnson sat out nearly the final four minutes of the third quarter in foul trouble. Goode finished an and-one putback during that stretch to break a 22-22 tie, and then he reeled off a quick four points in the fourth when Fairmont ripped off a 12-0 run that saw the game go from tied at 22-22 to FSHS leading 34-22 early in the fourth quarter.
“I’m just trying to help my team in any way that I can, and I’m gonna do what I got to do for the team,” said Goode, who went 3-for-3 from the field. “I’m just trying to move around and help get my team involved.”
Johnson's aforementioned wing triple off the assist by Dobbs in the latter stages of the fourth ballooned the margin out to 16 at 41-25, and the Polar Bears salted the game away from there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.