FAIRMONT — Neither the endgame of the mission nor the dominance displayed along the path to get there changed for Fairmont Senior as it began its pursuit for a repeat Class AA-A state title at the state tournament on Friday in Beckley.
The Polar Bears, who entered the tournament as the top seed, debuted in Beckley with a pummeling 8-1 state semifinal victory over surprise entrant Herbert Hoover to get back to the Class AA-A state championship game. Fairmont Senior will now take on Charleston Catholic at about 12:45 p.m. in the title game as it vies for a historic repeat.
"We're the No. 1 seed and everyone has said, 'It's theirs to lose,'" Fairmont Senior coach Darrin Paul said in the lead up to the state tournament. "We've been there and we've done it through the playoffs, and I think we just have a confidence. Our captains and our upperclassmen, they have a confidence about them but it's not a cockiness with this group. It's very easy to coach them."
The favored Polar Bears never left any doubt in its semifinal showdown on Friday as they hung three goals on Herbert Hoover in the first seven minutes of action and took a 5-0 lead into the half.
"We're not going in with a different mindset," Fairmont Senior captain defender Cale Beatty said of this year's team entering the state tournament compared to last year's championship group. "We're going in with the same mindset, whether we're the underdogs or the guys on top."
As they have all season long, Fairmont Senior blitzed Hoover with a devastating combo of individual talent and connected team play to roll into the state title game. The team's tentpole trio of stars in the Branch brothers, Isaac and Jonas, and junior midfielder Bubby Towns pressured the Huskies relentlessly with lethal technical skills and advanced overall synergy, but it was Fairmont's contributions elsewhere that truly overwhelmed Hoover.
While Jonas Branch tallied two goals and Isaac Branch scored one, the Polar Bears also got a hat trick performance from Ashton Cecil and a goal apiece from Nate Flower and Ro Jones.
"Jonas and Bubby, they trust us to make plays and step up," Flower said before the state tournament regarding the role of players such as himself, Cecil, and sophomore midfielder Kaelen Armstrong within the team's offense.
As has been their DNA all year, the Polar Bears shared the ball in volume and pricked at the opposition's defense in every manner — set pieces, crossers, dribble carries, tic-tac-toe attacks, and one-touch cracks at the net.
Jonas Branch scored the the game's first goal unassisted in the fourth minute when he teed up a ball from the top of the box and smoked one past the Hoover keeper. Cecil nabbed his first score a minute later after Towns needled a gorgeous though ball for the set up, and then Armstrong laid off a pass to Flower at the top of the box for another high-speed scoring strike.
"All of us have good chemistry on the field. That's what makes us so good," said Armstrong before the state tournament.
Isaac Branch made it 4-0 Fairmont in the 20th minute when he pinpointed a free kick shot from almost 40 yards out that he placed perfectly over the Hoover keeper. Then Jones added an insurance goal just before the half to run the margin to 5-0 when he scored on a rebound attempt after Braylon Weekley forced an initial lunging save by the keeper.
"It starts with us starting stronger (than the opponent), and then it's about continuing to be stronger than the other team throughout the game," Jonas Branch said heading into the state tournament. "Everyone is going to start as hard as they can in the first 10-15 minutes, especially because they're playing the defending state champions."
