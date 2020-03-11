CHARLESTON – As the rally of No. 3-seed and defending Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior High fell short against No. 6 Pikeview in a 59-55 loss in the first round of Wednesday’s state tournament in Charleston, the Lady Polar Bears’ perspective in the present evolved into a blend of recalling the past and glimpsing into the future.
The end of this season’s repeat state title bid prompted one to take stock of the season that was this year and the one that will be heading into next year. The path ahead for a Lady Polar Bears’ squad still full of youth will naturally spark debate of what may be in store for next season. FSHS will return four starters and much of its rotation, while graduating just three seniors from a team that won 20 games and spent the entire year as a Top 5 squad this season en route to Charleston.
But as Wednesday’s quarterfinal game against Pikeview, and really FSHS’s entire postseason run proved, the Polar Bears’ replacement of this year’s senior class won’t be so straightforward, particularly in the case of forward Morgan Lilley.
Lilley once again rose to the occasion when the Polar Bears needed her most on Wednesday, battling and scrapping to the end to deliver a second-straight clutch performance even in the face of a deflating defeat for Fairmont Senior. Up against Pikeview’s twin towers lineup of Laken McKinney and Shiloah Bailey, Lilley stood tall and firm for FSHS, presenting a worthy combatant for the Panthers and a needed lifeline for the Polar Bears.
Lilley finished the game with a massive double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, as she was one of just two Fairmont Senior players to reach double digits alongside FSHS star guard Marley Washenitz, who led the Polar Bears with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals.
All game long, Lilley brought the fight to Pikeview’s interior might of McKinney and Bailey despite being outmanned. She was scrappy and feisty underneath, attacking the glass with reckless abandon and finising through contact. But she also flashed the poise and skill at times to take a step back and operate with finesse around the elbows as Fairmont Senior’s offensive hub against the Panthers’ 2-3 zone.
Whatever the Polar Bears needed, Lilley was there to provide it, even as the pressure of Charleston mounted and the stakes of the season intensified.
“I’ve been through it for four years and I’m kind of used to it from playing North (Marion) too,” Lilley said of playing in big-game environments following the team’s regional victory over Frankfort. “I didn’t want it to be my last (game), and I just wanted to put it all on the floor tonight.”
It was the second time in less than a week’s span that Lilley brought the goods for the Polar Bears in a do-or-die game. Just six days earlier, she was the lifeforce of FSHS’s colossal regional co-final victory on the road against Frankfort in a matchup of Top 10 squads when she plopped in 10 points and yanked down nine rebounds.
In the final two games of her four-year FSHS career against Frankfort and Pikeview, Lilley, who didn’t play her first game this season until Jan. 21, posted a double-double average of 13 points and 11 rebounds, while snaring 11 total offensive rebounds and earning 18 free throws.
“It’s been four years now but, at one time, that kid didn’t want to play basketball. She was going through some things, but we told her the door was always open,” Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said teary-eyed of Lilley after the regional win at Frankfort. “She came back to us, and she hugged us and was like, ‘Thanks for sticking with me.’
“That’s why I get a little emotional because, I mean, those are the moments.”
