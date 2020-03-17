FAIRMONT – As he’s often been throughout so much of his high school career, star senior heavyweight Zach Frazier was the right man for the right moment in defining the 2019-20 season for Fairmont Senior wrestling.
Frazier entered the season on the cusp of transcending history in the state’s all-time ranks, and the Polar Bears as a whole entered the season on the verge of recapturing the past glory of the Fairmont Senior program. By the end of the state tournament in February, Frazier cemented his coronation as the state’s 20th all-time four-time state champion, and the Polar Bears collectively proved their promise with a third-place overall finish in Class AA/A.
“I’m proud, I’m happy with everything I did,” said Frazier, who ended his FSHS career with four state heavyweight titles and a 159-2 career record, “but I thought our whole team wrestled well down there too. In the past four years, this is probably the best team we had.”
Frazier, who is the program’s first-ever four-time state champion and didn’t lose a single match in his final three seasons with the Polar Bears, was the lone FSHS wrestler to win a state championship after he pinned his title bout opponent in a mere 54 seconds. But Fairmont Senior had another seven wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament in Huntington and four who placed. Along with Frazier’s heavyweight title, Mikey Jones earned state runner-up in the 132-pound class, Kolbie Hamilton took fourth in the 120-pound class, and Tanner Hoskinson and Marko Tarley each placed fifth overall in the 113-pound and 138-pound classes, respectively.
Zach Anderson in the 160-pound class, Nicky Scott at 170 pounds and Iain Campbell in the 220-pound class also competed in the state tournament for the Polar Bears.
The five total place finishes gave Fairmont Senior a collective team score of 95.5 points which trailed only Point Pleasant’s first-place total of 266.5 points and Braxton County’s runners-up score of 111 points in Class AA/A.
“The last time we had five place? I’m not sure, it was probably in the late ‘90s,” said Fairmont Senior first-year head coach Vincent Delligatti. “It’s a big deal. I’m proud of those kids.”
Jones, who earned his second-place finish in as many high school seasons after coming in sixth last year, ripped off wins by pin, technical fall and a 7-4 decision on his way to the title bout, where only Point Pleasant All-American Derek Raike could put a stop to his tournament run.
“The kid wrestles year-round, and he puts a lot of time into it. I knew this was going to start to happen with him,” Delligatti said of Jones. “His future is extra bright. I’m very excited for him.”
Hamilton, just a freshman, was a burgeoning force for the Polar Bears all year long, and once he got to the big stage at the state tournament, he didn’t slow down. He posted back-to-back victories by pin and major decision, respectively, to reach the semifinals before falling into the consolation bracket where he won his first match to eventually earn fourth overall.
“As a freshman to come down here and place that’s a huge deal,” Delligatti said. “I’m very impressed with him, he wrestled a heck of a tournament.”
Tarley and Hoskinson each tallied wins in the opening two rounds by pin and decision to reach the semifinals of their respective classes. Then after each dropped matches to fall into the consoles, they each grinded to a third win in the tournament to claim fifth, with Tarley winning his final match by an 8-6 decision and Hoskinson closing his career with a victory by pin.
“Marko Tarley, he battled through injury. He had a tough last few weeks (of the season), but he battled and he placed. He wrestled a great tournament,” Delligatti said. “And Tanner Hoskinson, he wrestled one of the best tournaments I’ve ever seen him wrestle.
“Nicky Scott, he had a great tournament too – it came down to one match and it was tough, but he’s coming back next year after being in a tough weight class and he’s got a lot of promise. Zach Anderson and Iain Campbell, they had solid performances as well, things just didn’t go our way.”
Out of the team’s eight state qualifiers, six are poised to return next season as leaders for the Polar Bears. Frazier, Hoskinson and Tyler Harrison are the squad’s only graduating seniors.
“They’re all special in their own way,” Delligatti said of the three seniors. “Harrison is a very, very smart kid and I’m excited about his future. Hoskinson is a talented kid, and a good-hearted, funny kid. And then Zach, everything’s already been said about him.
“I’m proud of all three, and they’ll be greatly missed, but we’re returning a lot of kids and we have some very good kids coming up. There is a lot of promise with Polar Bear wrestling right now.”
