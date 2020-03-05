SHORT GAP – The supreme skills of a star took Fairmont Senior High to the doorstep of the state tournament, but to punch a ticket to the big dance in Charleston required something more: A whole team, tried and true.
Turns out, the Polar Bears are exactly that, too.
For, in Thursday’s Class AA Region I co-final when host Frankfort went to every length possible to contain FSHS sophomore star Marley Washenitz, the rest of the Polar Bears were there to show their championship mettle and big-game grit as they paved the way back to Charleston with a 47-38 victory over the Falcons in Short Gap.
“We knew this was a tough team and a tough place to play, but the only way you can stop being the defending champions is for them to knock you out. We just wanted the opportunity, that’s all we asked for,” Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said. “Everybody thinks we’re a one player team, but as you can see we got more than one player on this team.”
On a night when Frankfort played a box-and-one on Washenitz to mark her every movement and fluster her into foul trouble, the rest of the No. 4-ranked Polar Bears’ roster rose to the occasion, refusing to break in the hostile, energy-infused nest of the No. 3-ranked Falcons.
Junior wing Bekah Jenkins led the Polar Bears with 12 points, including a clutch 9-of-11 display at the foul line, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Morgan Lilley nearly gobbled up a double-double of 10 points and nine rebounds and spearheaded Fairmont Senior’s man-to-man
defense by taking on the assignment of Frankfort star Makenna Douthitt in fine fashion. Reagan Blasher tallied another 11 points, and Emily Starn recorded three assists and three steals to go with five points.
“I just wanted it so bad. We all wanted it so bad,” said Jenkins, who delivered six of her free throws in the final minute and a half as Frankfort attempted one final rally.
“We just needed to stay together, keep calm and not let anything else affect us,” said Lilley, who missed Fairmont Senior’s Dec. 30 loss to Frankfort at the FSHS Field House. “We couldn’t let the crowd or anybody else affect us, it was just a matter of what happened on the floor.”
As for Washenitz, with Frankfort rotating Halley Smith and Ashley Phillips in man-to-man matchups against her with plenty of surrounding help from the box zone, she was limited to just three points and no made field goals, going 0-for-5 from the floor. She worked the game’s margins with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals and then wore perhaps the game’s biggest postgame smile.
“I was literally speechless,” Washenitz said. “My teammates stepped up and showed people that we’re not just a one-player team – they played their roles and even did things they normally don’t do. It’s really special in my opinion because people say we only one have one player, but we don’t, we have a full team and a really good team.”
Frankfort got a team-high 11 points and four steals from senior Macie Miller, while Maria Perdew scored 12 points and Smith had nine points, including a big pair of third-quarter 3s. Douthitt grabbed a team-best seven rebounds to go with three assists, but she mustered just four points on 1-for-7 shooting while dealing with foul trouble for much of the night.
The game-long foul trouble for both teams’ go-to girl in Washenitz and Douthitt combined with gritty and connected team defense both ways turned the contest into a rock fight. Fairmont Senior shot just 30.2 percent (13-of-43) from the field with 17 turnovers, while Frankfort was just a few ticks better at 34.2 percent (13-of-38) shooting with 17 turnovers as well.
Fairmont Senior led 13-9 after the first quarter and 22-19 at the half, as Lilley crashed the glass with gusto for second-chances and Starn and Jenkins cobbled together just enough off-the-bounce oomph with Washenitz either being mugged on the floor or sitting on the bench with foul issues.
Frankfort, however, came out in the second half with a boom. In a game that featured three ties and six lead changes, the Falcons ran up their largest lead of the game at 27-24 just over midway through the third quarter after Smith drilled a pair of 3s and Fairmont Senior’s offense sputtered out.
But Fairmont Senior rallied back from a series of apoplectic turnovers, disheveled possessions and swaths of time without Washenitz on the floor to take back the game in the fourth. The Polar Bears held Frankfort scoreless for the first five minutes of the period as the Falcons turned it over four times and missed their first three field goals. Over that span, Fairmont Senior stitched together what amounted to a 13-0 run as it flipped a 27-24 third-quarter deficit into a 37-27 lead with just 3:31 to play.
“You know me, defensively, we’re always gonna play,” Hines said. “Sometimes offensively it’s not always working, but you can’t take days off on defense.”
Jenkins’ steady hand at the foul line then guided the Polar Bears back to the state tournament for good, down the stretch. The defending champs will enter the state tournament as the No. 3 seed, where they’ll face No. 6 seed Pikeview on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:30 a.m.
