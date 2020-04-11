Fairmont Senior standout, WVU football commit Zach Frazier named 2019-20 Times West Virginian Wrestler of the Year

FAIRMONT — It’s not always easy to look back almost a decade and recall a moment in time. And while the details of the exact year it occurred are now a little fuzzy for Fairmont Senior HIgh head wrestling coach Vincent Delligatti, he still remembers the moment he first saw Zach Frazier — a soon-to-be graduate of the school and 2020 WVU football commit — in action on the mat.
“I was in high school, I might have been like a freshman or sophomore, and I went to pee-wee practice one day — my brother-in-law was one of the assistant coaches. I didn’t really know him at the time, but I physically remembered him as a kid. He would have probably been in like the fifth grade, but it was the first time I really got to see him. He was wrestling with one of his teammates who, the kid was two or three years older than him,” Delligatti said.
“You could tell the kid had a maturity on him. And Zach was just — you know, it looked like a kid just throwing a bale of hay around, just doing whatever he wanted to him. I was thinking, alright, he’s going to be special. His uncle Jeff was an assistant coach that year, and Jeff, I remember telling us about [Zach] and he said — Jeff’s deaf, and I remember him writing it down to me, ‘he’s going to be a four-timer.’ and I was like, alright, we’ll see.”
Call it a premonition, or perhaps the unwavering support a loving uncle has for his nephew: in either case, it was a prediction that rang true with the conclusion of the 2020 Class AA wrestling season in West Virginia. Frazier finished the season undefeated and captured the state title in the 285 pound weight class for the fourth consecutive year.
With the win, Frazier becomes the first wrestler in the Fairmont Senior program — which has a storied history with 62 state champions, fourth-most in West Virginia state history — to capture four individual state championships. He also finished his career with an overall record of 159-2, which places him third in program history and total wins and earned him the best career winning percentage record (.988) in Marion County history.
For his impeccable senior season performance — which serves as a proper swan song to what many regard as the best career in Fairmont Senior program and one of the greatest in West Virginia state history — Frazier has been named the 2019-20 Times West Virginian Wrestler of the Year, honoring the top prep wrestler in Marion County.
“He wrestled really well his senior year. I mean, it was expected, and he had a few dogfight matches, but he wrestled well and did what he does best. I’m very proud of him, but he pretty much did what was expected. I’m not surprised by this, he’s the best that’s ever come through the school,” Delligatti said.
“That’s an amazing honor — thank you guys for that, it feels really special. It’s definitely a good way to go out,” Frazier said.
“Fairmont Senior wrestling is a big deal in the state, and we’ve had many state champions. It’s really special to be leading our stats [at the end of my career]. I can’t really put words to it, but it’s really special to me.”
Frazier proved an absolute force at the heavyweight level for four consecutive years across the state of West Virginia — perhaps the best way to adequately convey quite how he terrorized opponents was the reaction of a competitor who drew him in the Big 10 Championships this winter. As the two met to shake hands, Frazier’s foe looked at the referee and uttered the words, “I don’t want to play anymore.”
Of course, not much more can be expected when you face someone who, in the 139 matches he wrestled an opponent, he pinned 82 percent of them. Looking at his junior and senior seasons alone, that stat jumps to 91.4 percent. Of his two career losses, one came in a 1-0 decision as a freshman. The second came by disqualification for using excessive force with an arm bar when his opponent could not continue wrestling due to injury – Frazier had a comfortable 6-2 lead at the time.
According to Delligatti, there were other wrestlers who have come along during Frazier’s career who may have had a bit more natural talent or athleticism, but what continuously set Frazier over the top was combining his Division 1 talents as an athlete with a work ethic and intelligence level that is second-to-none.
“The thing that makes Zach Frazier special is that he’s got talent, but he works hard, and that’s the key. He works hard when no one is looking, he’s in the gym, busting his butt, and doesn’t take off. That’s the key if you want to be successful, is putting the time in when no one is around. If you do that and you have talent, that’s what happens, and that’s what he did,” Delligatti said.
“He’s got the ability too, but he holds himself to that standard. He always knew what his abilities were at a young age and he knew what those abilities were going to be like as he got over, so he worked on the certain moves he knew he was going to use in high school while he was a younger kid. There’s an old saying, that if you do something a thousand times you’ll master it … Zach didn’t have this huge repertoire of moves, he kept it simple. People couldn’t stop his moves.”
Frazier — who has worked with Delligatti consistently since his seventh-grade season on the mat — has always been a firm believer in the idea that you should give 110 percent, no matter the situation, which he said naturally transferred over to his career in wrestling. From there, he attributes his work with Delligatti to helping forge a “simple, sweet, and tough to beat” mentality when it comes to how he tackles challenges in the athletic world.
“No matter what sport it is, I always try to give my full effort in anything I do, really. I’ve always tried to be the best I can be, and that’s what I’ve pushed for. The fundamentals of wrestling, if you’re good at that, a couple moves here and there, that’s really all you need. You don’t need to know every move there is, you just need to get good at something and make it yours. Coach Delligatti has worked with me for a while on stuff like that, and that’s just what I’ve done over the years,” Frazier said.
