FAIRMONT — As rising Fairmont Senior High senior quarterback Gage Michael continues his drive toward a dream of a state championship this fall, the star signal caller realized what has been another lifelong gridiron goal on Monday as he announced via Twitter his plans to continue his quarterbacking career in the college ranks at Kent State University.
“I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback at the next level and they gave me the opportunity to do that,” said Michael, who enters his final season with the Polar Bears this fall after a dynamite junior campaign as a first-year starter at quarterback. “I feel very comfortable with Kent and the coaching staff, and the facilities they have up there are top notch. Just everything about Kent was very welcoming to me and I feel very confident and at peace with my decision.
“I’m excited to be a Golden Flash.”
Michael, who was a Class AA all-state first team selection at quarterback and a contender for the Kennedy Award as the state player of the year this past season, committed to Kent State via Twitter on Monday evening.
“100% Committed #BTA #FlashFast” read Michael’s tweet which included a Kent State graphic and tagged Kent State head coach Sean Lewis and special teams coordinator Zac Barton.
Michael also had offers from Robert Morris and Bryant, and the University of Delaware had also been in contact, he said, but the Kent State coaching staff’s level of dedication and effort in their recruiting couldn’t be topped. The program first reached out at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Michael said, and ever since there’s been a constant line of communication between Michael and the Golden Flashes’ coaching staff. Michael said he’s talked with the staff daily either over the phone or through text messaging, and he said they’ve had Zoom calls at least once and sometimes twice a week.
“They just had a lot of interest and the fact they want me that bad where they’re going to call me or text me everyday, it just made me feel like it was a great place for me to go,” Michael said. “I feel very comfortable with them as well as the situation I’m going to be put in.”
Michael will join the Golden Flashes as a quarterback next fall after a star debut at the position with the Polar Bears last fall. Michael’s 2019 breakout season saw him throw for 2,390 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for another 1,553 yards and 22 touchdowns as he became one of the state’s premier dual threats. He was also the linchpin of Fairmont Senior’s secondary on the other side of the ball as an every-down safety.
At Kent State, Michael will follow in the footsteps of past electric dual-threat quarterbacks, such as Julian Edelam and Josh Cribbs, who have since gone on to star in the NFL, Edelman as a receiver for the New England Patriots and Cribbs as a return specialist for the Cleveland Browns. Current Kent State starting quarterback Dustin Crum is more of a pocket passer who can still make plays with his legs, Michael said, but even as a junior last season Crum rushed for 707 yards and six TDs while also throwing for 2,625 yards and 20 TDs in 12 total starts.
“I’d say, that’s their type of quarterback — someone who’s mobile and can throw the ball pretty well,” Michael said. “I’ve always wanted to play quarterback at the next level and there was no question about me playing any other position. They stated that from the first time we talked on the phone that they wanted me for quarterback.
“That’s really what drew me in. They gave me an opportunity and I took it. It’s a big relief to know where I’ll be playing my next four years after high school. I’m just really excited for it.”
Michael’s final season at Fairmont Senior High and eventual career at Kent State will carry on a family quarterbacking legacy. Michael’s grandfather, Roy Michael, played quarterback at Fairmont State University where he led the Falcons to the NAIA national championship in 1967 before going on to a Hall of Fame coaching career in football and wrestling at Mannington High and North Marion High.
“It’s always been a dream of mine, but I feel like I was set up for this opportunity,” Michael said of being a Division I college quarterback. “My grandfather was a great quarterback at Fairmont State — he won a national championship. Then he taught everything he knows about the quarterback position to my father who then passed it down to me. So I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to learn from two very knowledgeable men who are also great influencers in my life.”
In addition to his family, Michael’s expressed his gratitude for his teammates and coaching staff at Fairmont Senior in getting him to this point in his career. Michael, who was also an all-state special honorable mention for FSHS in 2018 as a cornerback and wide receiver, led the Polar Bears to a second-consecutive undefeated regular season in 2019 and a state semifinal appearance against Bluefield before their 26-game win streak was snapped. In his final go round, Michael and the Polar Bears will be gunning for their fourth state championship appearance in five seasons and their second Class AA state title in three years after winning it all in 2018.
“I transferred in from Wheeling freshman year and I had to leave all of my friends and everything, but Fairmont has been such a good place for me,” Michael said. “They accepted me like family — the players, the coaches, everybody. They made me feel at home.
“It’s just been a great experience for me the past three years and I can’t wait for my senior year and try to go out with a ring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.