FAIRMONT — In a season defined by routine beatdowns and run-of-the-mill victories, Fairmont Senior soccer capped its regular season Thursday at East-West Stadium in perfectly-fitting fashion as the FSHS boys’ and girls’ teams trounced visiting Nicholas County by a combined score of 19-1 to enter the postseason with a collective record of 26-5-1.
The Lady Polar Bears (12-2-1) completely dominated the Lady Grizzlies (2-4-1) in every form and fashion to start the evening en route to a 10-1 victory, and then the Fairmont Senior boys (14-3) bashed Nicholas (5-4-1) in a 9-0 win in the night cap.
In the girls’ game Fairmont Senior ran up a 9-0 lead by halftime, and from the opening minute, they made the contest into an all-you-can-eat scoring buffet.
Whether it was the player who actually logged the score or the team-wide process that created the opportunity, Fairmont Senior spread the wealth. FSHS had eight different players score in the game, and the methodologies behind those scores were even more voluminous, with the Polar Bears scoring on through ball runs down the middle, dribble attacks from the flanks, quick rebounds, and pinpoint set pieces.
“There were some things we did right tonight that we worked on in practice (Wednesday),” Fairmont Senior coach Jeff King said. “Our passes were good, our overlaps were good...everything was right tonight.”
Senior Seneca Arbogast and sophomore Kate Gribben each tallied two goals apiece to propel Fairmont Senior’s onslaught, with each of Eden Williams, Karter King, Kylie Slagle, Emma Hedrick, Abby Greene, and Emily Decker also adding one goal each.
Senior captain Ivy White scored Nicholas County’s lone goal of the night in the 79th minute to avoid the shutout.
“We played 29 players tonight and I think they all got pretty good minutes — probably the minimum anyone played was 15 minutes — so a lot of kids got experience and playing time who deserved to be on the field,” King said. “I’m happy about that, and it was a good win.”
The Fairmont Senior boys then followed up the Lady Polar Bears’ performance with its own thorough wire-to-wire pummeling, which featured a 6-0 halftime advantage and a pair of hat tricks courtesy of star junior Bubby Towns and burgeoning sophomore Nate Flower.
Towns powered FSHS’s 6-0 first-half blitz with yet another dazzling performance he’s somehow made into the norm, as he tallied a hat trick by the game’s 24th minute. His first score of the game was on a penalty kick in just the second minute, and then he added an assisted goal on a through ball by Jonas Branch in the ninth minute and an unassisted goal from the top of the 18-yard box in the 24th minute. Branch wedged a goal of his own in between Towns’ trio of scores when he cracked a shot from 25 yards out that found the back of the net in the eighth minute.
The four scores between Branch and Towns gave Fairmont Senior a 4-0 lead just over midway through the first half, and after a brief lull for the Polar Bears on the scoreboard, Flower then ticked off his own scoring spree over a seven-minute stretch that spanned the first and second halves. Flower scored his first goal in the 36th minute on an assist from senior center back captain Isaac Branch, and then he added two more in the first three minutes of the second half with goals in the 41st and 43rd minute.
Ashton Cecil also managed to find the back of the net during Flower’s personal scoring frenzy as he added a goal on a rebound attempt in the 37th minute, and Grant Broadhurst scored FSHS's final goal of the game in the 67th minute.
"It was good to get everybody back because we've been dinged up for the past week," said Fairmont Senior boys' coach Darrin Paul, with both of the Branch brothers and senior captain Cale Beatty missing time recently with injuries. "And when we put our starting guys out there, I thought we moved the ball well, which is what we wanted to see before we start the playoffs next week."
Both the Fairmont Senior boys’ and girls’ teams will now begin postseason play next week in the sectional tournament, where both will enter as the tournament’s top seeds.
