FAIRMONT — Each of Fairmont Senior and North Marion teed off their seasons on Tuesday with their first official golf matches.
Both the Polar Bears and Huskies started their seasons on the road, with Fairmont Senior winning a quad match over Grafton, Elkins and Trinity and North Marion falling to Robert C. Byrd in a head-to-head matchup.
Fairmont Senior shot a four-person score of 177 to pile up three wins in the quad, with Grafton and Trinity tying for second with a 197 total and Elkins shooting a 204.
Logan Huffman carded the low round of the day for the Polar Bears out of the No. 2 slot, shooting a 39. The 39 by Huffman was also good for the second lowest round across all four competing teams.
Fairmont Senior also got qualifying rounds from Zack Morgan with a 43, Landon Barkley with a 46 and Bekah Jenkins with a 49. Caden Musgrove and London Rowan shot a 54 and 59, respectively, as well for the Polar Bears.
Grafton's Chris Miller recorded the low round of the day with a 37.
North Marion fell in its duel match with Robert C. Byrd by 11 strokes, 168-179.
RCB's Andrew Bowie shot the low round of the day between the two teams, recording a 34. The Eagles also got qualifying rounds from Alex Hawkins with a 40 and Tyler Stemple with a 41.
Michael Harris led North Marion with a round of 41 followed by a 44 from Evan Hall.
North Marion will host Fairmont Senior, Elkins and Clay-Battelle in a quad a match today at Green Hills Country Club at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.