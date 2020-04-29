FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior High’s pair of recent back-to-back championship squads continued their pursuit for a third title in the first matchups of the Marion County Tournament of Champions’ Sweet 16 on Tuesday. The 2019 FSHS boys’ cross country team — which won the Class AA/A state title in 2018 and 2019 — as well as the 2017 FSHS boys’ basketball team — which was Class AA champs in 2016 and 2017 — both rolled onto the bracket’s Elite Eight.
Coach Dayton McVicker’s repeat 2019 Polar Bears cross country team defeated Barrackville boys’ basketball’s 1961 Class A state championship team, while coach David Retton’s 2017 FSHS hoops squad took out the 1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country team. The two back-to-back state champion squads will now square off in the Elite Eight.
The 1961 Barrackville boys’ basketball team and 1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country teams now exit the Marion County Tournament of Champions after defeating the 1955 Fairview boys’ basketball and 1954 Farmington football teams, respectively, in the tournament’s first round. As always, we take a brief look back at the two eliminated teams in recognition of their accomplishments and achievements.
1961 Barrackville boys’ basketball
The most prideful athletic program in Barrackville High School history, the Bison boys’ basketball was one of the county’s steadiest and heralded programs up until the school closed in 1980. Barrackville boys’ hoops reached the state quarterfinals (state tourmament) 14 times in its history and won three state championships with three more state runners-up. The Bison were runners-up in ‘42, ‘57, ‘64 and state champions in ‘56, ‘61 and ‘68.
But no team in the program’s history quite reached the level of dominance of the Class A state title team of 1961, which rolled to an undefeated 27-0 season after defeating White Sulpher Springs 71-65 in the championship game. That ‘61 squad was coached by future Fairmont State legendary coach Joe Retton, who before bringing glory to the Fairmont State men’s program, posted a remarkable 147-19 (.886) during his tenure as the Barrackville boys’ head coach.
Retton and Barrackville’s teams utilized an up-tempo playing style built on smarts and aggression while pushing the pace. Retton’s teams also deployed a pesky matchup zone defensively to befuddle opposing offenses.
“The running game always helped us,” Retton said in the book, Marion County Sports History by the Times West Virginian’s John Veasey and Cliff Nichols. “For you to have a good running attack, kids have to be able to read the defense. With my philosophy, I think it helped kids to play smarter, and when you play aggressive and play smart, you make less mistakes.”
Under Retton’s watch, the ‘61 Bisons were led on the court by seven seniors in starters Teddy Darcus, Butch Charlton, Dave Bowman, John Carpenter and Jim Abercrombie as well as reserves Barry Locke and Tom Shaver. Darcus and Charlton were the team’s stars, with both players averaging 20-plus points a game in the ‘61 season. Darcus, who went on to play at Fairmont State, averaged a team-high 21.3 points a game and earned all-state second team honors (the three all-state teams were comprised of all three classes at that time), while Charlton averaged 20.4 points a game and earned all-state special honorable mention.
1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country
The final championship of Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country’s Class AAA three-peat from 1996-98, the ‘98 Lady Polar Bears surged to the title at the state meet with 56 total points to clear runners-up Elkins by 10 points. The ‘97 team won it all with 60 points, outpacing runners-up Cabell Midland by two points.
Both of those versions of the state championship Lady Polar Bears were defined by their impressive depth in their 1-5 qualifying runners. The ‘98 team specifically barely had an individual crack the state meet’s Top 5, with No. 1 runner Sarah Corley nabbing 5th, but the Lady Polar Bears top five placing runners all finished within the field’s Top 26. Along with Corley, Fairmont Senior’s title-winning total of 56 points were derived from the finishes by Amanda Hall, Heather King, Jessica Schneider and Carrie Friesmuth. FSHS’s sixth runner, Jessica Yareb, was just four slots behind Friesmuth, giving the Lady Polar Bears six runners in the field’s Top 30.
Corley finished a team-best fifth for Fairmont Senior with a time of 19:45, and Hall also cracked the Top 10 in 9th overall at 19:53. King was next for FSHS with a 12th place overall finish after clocking a 20:23, while Schneider and Friesmuth finished 23rd and 26th at times of 21:22 and 21:32, respectively. Yareb clocked a 21:52.
Elkins, by contrast as runners-up, had two girls place in the Top 5 in Ryann Metheny (3rd) and Zaia Wharton (4th) and two more place in the Top 20 at 16th and 18th, but the Tigers’ fifth runner finished just 44th overall.
Fairmont Senior also took the Class AAA Region II title over runners-up Elkins, with the Polar Bears’ 44 points besting Elkins’ 49 points. Corley, Hall and King anchored the regional performance, finishing 2nd, 4th and 6th, respectively.
The trio of Corley, King and Friesmuth in ‘98 were all holdover qualifying runners from the Polar Bears’ ‘97 Class AAA state title a year earlier. Corley finished 2nd in the state meet that season, while King came in 7th and Friesmuth placed 21st.
