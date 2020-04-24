Fairmont Senior's 2019 title teams give Polar Bears 5 squads in Sweet 16

FAIRMONT — The 2019 “Year of the Bear” could not be denied in the latest set of first round matchups in the ongoing Marion County Tournament of Champions to decide the greatest team in Marion County sports history.
Fairmont Senior’s 2019 Class AA state champion girls’ basketball and golf teams — two of Fairmont Senior’s seven state title teams in the calendar year of 2019 — advanced on to the Sweet 16 in the 32-team Marion County Tournament of Champions bracket. The Lady Polar Bears’ hoops team, which went 25-3 overall en route to the 2019 state championship, defeated East Fairmont’s 1999 girls’ cross country Class AAA state championship squad, while the Fairmont Senior golf team downed East Fairmont’s 1990 baseball Class AAA state title team.
The pair of Polar Bear victories now gives Fairmont Senior five teams that have advanced to the tournament’s Sweet 16 (‘19 golf, ‘19 girls’ basketball, ‘19 boys’ cross country, ‘17 boys’ basketball and ‘98 girls’ cross country) with another five spots still possible over the remainder of the first round. No Fairmont Senior teams have been eliminated from the tournament thus far.
Voting for the next pair of first round matchups is now live featuring 1977 Mannington football vs. 2011 North Marion girls’ basketball & 2018 North Marion girls’ basketball vs. 1990 North Marion wrestling. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
As is standard throughout the entirety of the tournament, we’ll take a brief look back at each of the teams as they are eliminated in recognition of their achievements and accomplishments.
1999 East Fairmont girls’ cross country
In the final cross country meet of her legendary running career at East Fairmont, Holly Hunter reached the ultimate apex at the 1999 state championship meet in Williamstown.
Hunter, who won 15 state titles between track and cross country during her four-years at EFHS, claimed her third consecutive individual Class AAA state title, while also leading the Lady Bees to the top of the mountain on the team level. In as close of a call as it can get, the EFHS girls nipped rival Fairmont Senior by one point at 46-47 for the Class AAA state championship. The Bees victory spoiled a fourth straight Class AAA state title for the Lady Polar Bears and also gave East girls’ cross country its first and only state championship in program history.
Hunter — who won the Class AAA individual state cross country titles in ‘96, ‘97 and ‘99 while finishing runner-up in ‘98 — led the charge for the Bees’ narrow victory as she took first overall with a time of 18:36.80. East Fairmont also got a Top 10 finish by Lori Burton, who came in 10th overall and 5th in terms of team standings with a time of 20:04.23.
Amanda Conrad was just two spots behind for EFHS in 12th overall and 7th in the team standings after clocking a 20:06.89. The Bees’ top trio of Hunter, Burton and Conrad combined to total just 13 points, five points better than Fairmont Senior’s Top 3.
Along with the finishes by Hunter, Burton and Conrad, East’s Kathy Conrad in 25th overall and 11th in the team standings and Johnna Sacchetti in 37th overall and 22nd in the team standings brought home the title as the Bees’ fourth and fifth qualifying runners.
East Fairmont also won the NCAC Conference and Class AAA Region II titles in 1999. Hunter won the McCoy Award in 2000 following her senior track season as the top runner in West Virginia. She finished her career with three individual state titles in cross country, the ‘99 team title, four individual titles in each of the 3200 meters and 1600 meters, two individual titles in the 800 meters and a title as part of the Bees’ 4x800 relay team in 2000.
1990 East Fairmont baseball
The ultimate comeback story in the history of Marion County sports, East Fairmont baseball started the 1990 season a lowly 3-13. Then the Bees never lost again. They ripped off 13 straight wins thereafter and surged to the Class AAA state championship with a clinching 2-1 victory over Elkins at Watt Powell Park in Charleston.
The ‘90 Bees, which were coached by current North Marion baseball coach Vic Seccuro, gave East Fairmont athletics its first state championship since the 1935-36 school year. En route to the title, East Fairmont logged postseason wins over Liberty twice, West Fairmont, Parkersburg South, Weir, Oak Hill and Elkins.
The Bees, who finished with a 16-13 record overall in 1990, refused to let the 3-13 start derail their aspirations, with the team’s cast of seniors Darren Shaffer, Chris Yanero, Justin Golden and Roger Stover holding the team steady and fueling the turnaround.
Shaffer, who along with sophomore Bobby Carpenter was one of East Fairmont’s top pitchers, won his last six starts in the ‘90 season, including a 6-0 shutout of Oak Hill in the state semifinals. Shaffer also batted .330 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Yanero, meanwhile, may have been East’s best overall player, hitting .307 with four homers and eight RBIs. He also went 2-0 on the mound. Golden hit .337 with 19 RBIs, while Stover batted .267.
Carpenter also played a crucial role down the season’s stretch run for the Bees, winning his last five decisions on the mound, including the Class AAA state championship clincher over Elkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.