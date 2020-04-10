FAIRMONT – It wasn’t the first double dip for Fairmont Senior High sophomore Mia Abruzzino, not by a long shot.
As Abruzzino earned her second bronze medal of the 2020 WVSSAC State Swimming Championships after her third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle to complete a double dip of Top 3 individual finishes at the state meet, it was the byproduct of a season-long effort to step up her work ethic in the pool. On a routine basis, Abruzzino logged two practices a day. First, she’d go to practice with her club team, Club Mountaineer Aquatics, in Morgantown immediately after school, and then she’d head back to Fairmont for the Lady Polar Bears’ team practice time.
“It was a lot during the school season,” said Abruzzino, who spent about three hours a day on average in the pool when both teams had scheduled practices. “It’s a lot of swimming throughout the year, but it’s worth it.”
Abruzzino also squeezed in regular extra workouts outside the pool to maintain her strength, she said, and was cognizant of her diet and rest schedule. It was a grind, but by season’s end at the state meet, Abruzzino took home a pair of third place finishes in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles as well as a pair of sixth place finishes in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.
The four combined place finishes at the state meet were the maximum number possible, and a direct correlation with Abruzzino’s commitment to the sport.
“She’s just driven to succeed and achieve,” said Rob Clevenger, Fairmont Senior’s coach. “Her dedication to do both team practices, high school practices, she saw the product of all of that hard work. I felt good for her that she was able to get that fulfillment with what she achieved.”
Abruzzino’s overall resume and list of accomplishments she earned paired with the time she put in the pool throughout the 2019-20 season has earned her the recognition of being named the Times West Virginian Swimmer of the Year.
Along with multiple victories in a strong overall regular season, Abruzzino went on a tear during postseason competition at the conference, regional and state meets.
At the Big 10 Conference meet, she won a pair of individual titles in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles while also taking third in the 200 and 400 relays alongside teammates Ella Broadhurst, Ashlyn Bennington and Alexis Ramsey. The pair of individual wins combined with the third place relay finishes put Abruzzino in a tie for high point champion against stiff conference competition.
A week later at the regional meet, Abruzzino made the clean sweep, and dominated the field to record victories in all four of her events and advance to the state meet. Then at the state meet, she capped her sophomore season with one of her best performances of the season en route to earning a place finish in all four events.
In the 200-yard free, Abruzzino vanquished a season long goal by hitting the two-minute mark at a time of 2:00.18. Then in the 500-yard free, she shaved three-plus seconds from her regional time, clocking a 5:19.36. And in both relays, Abruzzino once again carried up the rear in fine fashion as the fourth and final leg, clocking team-best splits of 25.86 seconds in the 200 relay and 57.08 seconds in the 400 relay to help lift the Lady Polar Bears to their team goal of finishing in the Top 6 of both races.
The state meet also provided the ultimate proving ground for Abruzzino in terms of just how much growth she had realized as a swimmer over a seaon’s time. Could she race smart and pace herself against top tier competition as the adrenaline flowed? Could she take the reins and guide the Polar Bears’ relays to a place finish as a poised and composed leader?
Abruzzino made good on both accounts and further cemented herself as a mature and measured swimmer with lofty goals over the next two seasons, including eyeing the program record marks of her older sister, Adriana.
“I’m just going to keep working hard and trying to drop time and see it where it takes me,” Aburrzino said. “And I’ll definitely try to break some of her records in the process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.