Fairmont Senior's annual Frank Hines tournament loaded again with top teams in 2020

FAIRMONT – While the finality of the 2019-20 girls’ basketball season sits at a prolonged standstill due to the coronavirus COVID-19, the 2020-21 season is sure to tip off with a bang in December in Marion County.
On Tuesday, the school announced the schedule for the annual Frank Hines Memorial Basketball Mixer hosted by Fairmont Senior.
The Frank Hines memorial tournament, which was first set up by Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines in 2012, has annually touted a top notch field that may be topped only by the state tournament year in and year out. The eight-team field in December 2020 is again loaded with powerhouse squads, with seven of the eight teams having qualified for this year’s state tournament and all eight finishing in the Top 10 of their respective classes in the season’s final Associated Press poll.
“Every year we have some great teams,” Hines said. “It’s the No. 1 opening girls’ basketball event in the state.”
This year’s tournament, which Hines renamed from the Early Bird Tournament to the Frank Hines Memorial Basketball Mixer in honor of his late uncle in 2016, will again be a two-day format tipping off on Friday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and concluding Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The full list teams of teams slated to compete in the tournament are host Fairmont Senior, along with Lincoln, University, Nitro, Parkersburg, Huntington, St. Joe’s and Wheeling Central.
Fairmont Senior’s two games will be against Nitro on Friday at 7 p.m. and then versus Huntington on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Wheeling Central and Huntington will get the tournament underway with the first game on Friday at 4 p.m. That contest will be followed by a true clash of titans at 5:30 p.m. when two-time defending Class AAA champion Parkersburg takes on Class A defending champ St. Joe’s. Both squads were also the No. 1 seeds in their respective classes at this year’s state tournament before play was suspended. Fairmont Senior and Nitro will be up next at 7 p.m., and University will take on Lincoln in an 8:30 p.m. tip-off to round out the slate of games on Friday.
Saturday will open with Nitro facing St. Joe’s at 1:30 p.m. Lincoln and Wheeling Central will be up next in a 3 p.m. tip-off. Then the host Lady Polar Bears will take on Huntington before Parkersburg and University cap the tournament at 6 p.m.
With the state’s four-classification system going into effect next season the Frank Hines Memorial Tournament will feature three Class AAAA schools (Parkersburg, Huntington, University), three Class AAA schools (Fairmont Senior, Lincoln, Nitro) and a pair of Class AA schools (St. Joe’s and Wheeling Central).
Out of those eight teams, Huntington was the lone squad not to make this year’s state tournament field, however, the Highlanders did join the other seven teams in finishing in the AP Top 10 in their respective classes. In the final Class AAA AP poll, Parkersburg was No. 2, University No. 8 and Huntington No. 10. In Class AA, Fairmont Senior ranked No. 4, with Lincoln at No. 6 and Nitro at No. 8. And finally in Class A, St. Joe’s owned the No. 1 spot, while Wheeling Central ranked No. 6.
