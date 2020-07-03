FAIRMONT — Throughout his high school career at Fairmont Senior High, Franklin Bush’s athletic talents were a jack-of-all-trades. He competed everywhere in everything — on the gridiron as a football player, on the mat as a wrestler, in the pool as a swimmer, on the track as a runner and on the field as a lacrosse player.
In college, however, Bush will attempt to harness his athletic gifts into becoming a master of one — in the pool as a swimmer — signing a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to join the Fairmont State men’s swim team.
“It’s really amazing,” Bush said. “It’s something that not everybody gets an opportunity to do. I was very, very thankful and blessed to be given this opportunity.”
Bush started swimming competitively when he was 7, he said, and has attended Fairmont State swim camps run by coach Pat Snivley throughout his upbringing in the sport. Yet, while Bush explored practically every nook and cranny of the athletic world taking up a handful of different sports, he never truly took to swimming for good until high school when he joined the Polar Bears and swam for all four years.
“I’ve been to Coach Pat’s camps and he had an idea of me,” Bush said. “So it was more off of the relationship that we had that he knew I’d be a valuable candidate.”
Bush, who plans to study biology in college, said he first reached out to Fairmont State as he sought to continue his swimming career and reach a dream as a collegiate athlete. He initially looked at going to Marshall University, but The Herd didn’t have a men’s swimming program so he rerouted to just down the road and Fairmont State and jumped at the chance to stay close to home.
“What I like about the program is that it’s more family-orientated,” Bush said. “Everybody gets to help everybody out — it’s not so much an individual sport. I mean it is, but with them it feels more like we’re in this together.”
Bush really came into his own as a swimmer this past season as a senior with the Polar Bears, he said.
“That’s when I started to see real progress in my swimming abilities,” he said. A fixture for Fairmont Senior in multiple freestyle events – which will also be his main event at Fairmont State – Bush earned All-Big 10 Conference honorable mention honors this past season.
“With how I’ve grown, from the start of high school to now, there was a major change,” said Bush. “I’d like to thank coaches Deon and Michelle Bright along with Coach Rob (Clevenger) as well as the Fairmont Senior swim team.”
After dabbling in all sorts of sports in high school and winning a pair of state championships with the Polar Bears in football in 2018 and boys’ lacrosse in 2019, Bush said he’ll take all of those past experiences and lessons learned from the mat to the field and now apply them solely to the pool.
“They all taught me work ethic, accountability, responsibility and how much a team depends on one another,” Bush said. “I’m a coachable type of athlete. Anything that needs critiqued or anything that needs fixed, if you let me know, I can work on it to provide the needed results.”
Bush will also continue to highly prioritize academics at Fairmont State as he hopes to eventually earn his biology degree and become a dentist. While in high school, Bush was an honors student and a member of Health Science Technical Academy.
