Fairmont Senior's Craig leads Fairmont State's 2020 recruiting class

FAIRMONT — Four years after starting a journey that brought one Fairmont program to new heights, Clark Craig is beginning anew with another program just down the road.
Craig, who guided Fairmont Senior High’s golf team to two state runners-up finishes and finally a state championship in 2019 in his four seasons with the Polar Bears, is now set to lead Fairmont State golf’s 2020 recruiting class at the next level under Falcons’ coach Sarah Yost.
“I have always wanted to play college golf, and especially to play in my hometown is pretty nice,” said Craig, who was a two-time all-state selection with the Polar Bears. “I believe that Coach Yost is going to do really good things with the program and I hope to be a contributing factor.”
Craig, who finished a team-best sixth overall at the 2019 state tournament in the fall to spur the Polar Bears’ title, is accompanied by a trio of well-accomplished peers in the Falcons’ 2020 class. Christian McKissic, a 2018 graduate from Buckhannon-Upshur where he won a state championship, has joined the Fairmont State program as a transfer after two seasons with the University of Charleston, while fellow 2020 graduates in Grafton’s Caden Moore and Greenbrier East’s Norris Beard have also come aboard at Fairmont State.
“I have gotten to know all those guys the past few years through playing junior golf and high school golf,” Craig said. “I am really looking forward to playing with them, and I feel that we will still be competing against each other while making one another better.”
Craig, himself, is joining the Falcons after etching perhaps the finest career in program history at Fairmont Senior under coach Luke Corley. His full list of accolades with the Polar Bears upon graduating: A four-time state qualifier, four-time All-Big 10 Conference selection, four-time All-Big 10 Tournament team selection, three-time all-state selection (2017-19), two-time Big 10 Player of the Year (2018 and 2019), two-time team state runners-up (2016 and 2017), an individual state runner-up (2018), and a team state champion (2019).
“I will cherish the memories and the brotherhood of the team,” Craig said. “Each year for all four years of playing our team not only would hangout at the golf course but also outside of golf and that’s something I’ll always remember. What I will remember most is definitely winning a state championship this year.”
From when he first stepped on the course as a Polar Bear in his freshman season, Craig immediately became a foundational member of a Fairmont Senior team with state championship aspirations, regularly carding team-qualifying scores throughout the season. As a sophomore, Craig was already firmly the Polar Bears’ No. 2 golfer behind then-senior Nicky Moroose, and at the state tournament, he shot a two-day total of 174, including a Day 2 score of 75 that was the best of anyone in the field, to finish in a tie for seventh overall.
One year later, Craig spliced together a masterful state tournament performance to nearly take the individual state title before losing in a 1-on-1 playoff to Pikeview’s Carson Profitt. Craig’s bid at the individual state championship that year included a record-setting Day 2 of the tournament when he surged on the course’s back-nine to card a 67, the lowest-ever round in the history of the state tournament.
Then finally in 2019, after Fairmont Senior as a team missed the 2018 state tournament after a disappointing regional, Craig and the Polar Bears captured their long-awaited glory. Led by Craig’s two-day total of 165 and backed by the two-day totals of Zach Morgan (169) and Gannon Satterfield (170), the Polar Bears stormed past the Class AA field to win the program’s first ever state championship by 35 strokes.
Over the course of his four-year journey at Fairmont Senior, Craig steadily added and rounded out his game. He was a naturally gifted ball striker who could play long off the tee even as a freshman, and he gradually leveled up the other areas in his golfing toolbox, most notably with his short game and his ability to score no matter the situation. And in his junior and senior seasons, Craig realized a mentally stronger approach to the game, leaning on his maturity on the course to pace a round and continuously battle for an entire 18 holes.
“With the love of the game these past few years, I’ve come to respect the game of golf more and more,” Craig said. “I feel that I have built a lot of character and have learned sportsmanship. I’ve also learned to be thankful to be playing golf, because I know that a lot of kids don’t get that opportunity so it has taught me to be thankful and not to take things for granted.”
Craig will now join a Fairmont State golf program that has achieved its own fair number of successes during Yost’s two-year tenure. The Falcons have been ranked in the Atlantic Region during each season and golfers have earned all-conference honors six times.
“My dad put a golf club in my hand when I was about 12 years old and has taught me about the game since then, but I realized I had a legitimate future in golf my eighth grade summer when I won player of the year. I told myself I could compete with most junior golfers in the state,” Craig said. “Getting to play in college, not a lot of people get the chance to play at the level. God has blessed me and has given me that opportunity and I want to take advantage and be the best player I can possibly be.”
Email Bradley Heltzel at bheltzel@timeswv.com or follow him on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.