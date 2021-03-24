SHINNSTON — The last time No. 1-ranked Fairmont Senior traveled into the Cougars’ den in Shinnston back in January of 2019, Lincoln handed the favored Polar Bears a shocking 55-47 defeat.
When the Polar Bears made their return to Lincoln — again as the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA — for the first time since on Wednesday, there were no roars nor claw marks from the Cougars, only a whimper, as Fairmont Senior rolled to a dominant 60-27 victory.
The Polar Bears (10-0) never gave the Cougars (3-6) even a breath of life, as they locked the Cougars down in the half court and turned them over in the full court en route to a rollicking first half in which they allowed just six points and gobbled up 21 turnovers.
“Defensively, I thought we did great, anytime you can hold a team to six points in a half,” Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said. “I think in the third quarter, we got a little laxed, but you expect that, and they came out and played a little bit harder, but fortunately for us we only held them to six in the first half, and anytime you get that, you have to give kudos to your team.”
Lincoln, in fact, had just three points in the first half and none in the second quarter until freshman Ashlyn Riley sunk a half-court heave as time expired. For the first half as a whole, Lincoln mustered just nine field goal attempts, going 2-for-9, while turning it over 21 times despite Fairmont Senior starting the game in half-court man-to-man and rolling with half-court pressure, as opposed to full-court, for the majority of the first half.
For the entire game, the Cougars shot 10-of-32 (31.2%) from the field with 30 turnovers.
Junior star Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and she also filled her usual full stat line with seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Fellow junior star Meredith Maier recorded another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds alongside three assists and three steals.
Junior forward Laynie Beresford also cracked double figures for Fairmont Senior with 13 points, mostly due to a monstrous third period in which she went off for 12 of FSHS’s 14 total points. Beresford also had three rebounds and two steals. Junior guard Emily Starn added another nine points, to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Reagan Blasher scored seven points off the bench.
Madi Martin scored a team-high seven points for Lincoln to go with five rebounds, while each of Riley and Sydney McDougal had five points.
“We were trying to practice things (tonight) that we don’t normally try, and we were trying to be better on defense with not trying to reach and get all these fouls. We were trying to just play really good defense,” said Starn, who scored seven of her nine points in the first half.
“For an overall game, we held them under 30 (points) and that’s our goal where usually we’re trying to keep teams under 40 points,” Hines said. “If we’re able to do what we did today we’ll be a tough team to beat.”
As Fairmont Senior masterfully switched assignments and covered for one another in the half court and blitzed Lincoln with traps and jumped passing lanes in the full court, the Polar Bears’ offense was more or hit or miss versus Lincoln’s zone. FSHS finished 23-of-53 (44.2%) from the field and recorded 10 turnovers for only so-so efficiency marks in its half-court offense, but the process behind Fairmont’s offense was, for the most part, much sounder than a rickety shooting night from the perimeter indicated as far as raw results.
“I thought we got the looks we wanted, but sometimes you just don’t get the results. The only thing you can hope for are the looks, because a lot of times jump shots aren’t going to go in,” Hines said. “But I’m proud of the ball movement and I’m proud of how they shared the ball — I think this year, we’ve really shared the ball quite well.”
“We tried to attack the baskets and get the kicks because it’s a tighter defense so it’s hard to get more drives,” Starn said, “but we still tried to get those, too, because we’re not the best shooting team so we have to draw fouls or get something else going.”
The shooting yips were merely small blips on an otherwise clean radar on Wednesday, however, as the Polar Bears led 11-3 after the first quarter and ballooned the margin to 33-3 before Riley’s heave at the horn.
