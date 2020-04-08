FAIRMONT — The level of talent in Class AA basketball in West Virginia is nothing to sneeze at.
The state’s classification level for mid-sized schools featured some outstanding individuals, including a trio of Division 1 recruits (David Early, Isaac McKneely, Obinna Anochili-Killen) that were named first-team all-state last weekend.
Yet, with that type of talent present, you can still make a strong argument that a pair of the best Class AA players reside in Marion County, with North Marion’s Gunner Murphy and Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson.
Murphy, a senior and Marietta College commit, finished his final prep season by pacing the Huskies with his dynamic scoring talents — tallying 20.8 points per game — while finishing third on the team with a solid 6.4 rebounds per game. He led the team to the second most wins in a single season in program history, with the Huskies finishing at 19-5 before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ends his career as the second all-time leading scorer in Husky history with 1,162 points, and first in made three-pointers with 145.
Johnson, a junior, was in large part the lifeblood of a Fairmont Senior team in the midst of a rebuilding season, and led the team in scoring (19.5), rebounds (6.9), steals (41) and minutes played (30-plus). Johnson also shot 56 percent overall from the floor and averaged nearly two assists per game, proving himself a player that can do it all. While the team opened the season 2-5 in their first seven contests and 6-11 through 17 games, they went on to win four of their final five regular season games, six of their last seven, including the postseason and up-ended Top 10 North Marion in the sectional championship round of the playoffs. That turnaround was in large part due to Johnson’s leadership.
Today, both are recognized as leading players on the 2019-20 All-Times West Virginian boys’ basketball squad. This year’s team has a five-player starting lineup without regard to position, as well as a trio of reserve selections. Other athletes named to the starting lineup are North Marion’s Praise Chukwudozie and Michael Garrett, and East Fairmont’s Luke Pollock.
Chukwudozie and Garrett provided one of the most formidable front courts for any AA team in the state. Chukwudozie, a 6’6 junior, is the tallest and lengthiest player in this lineup and used that size to average a whopping 10 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies — but he is also agile with a dynamic range, and can spread the floor to create mismatches and show-off his shooting ability. He used that scoring talent to manage 11 points per game, earning him the right to claim he averaged a double-double on the season.
Garrett was the second-best rebounder for the Huskies behind Chukwudozie, pulling down 6.5 boards per game while adding a solid 9.4 points per game — his senior leadership, varsity experience, and 6’4 frame provided the Huskies a dynamic second option inside to allow Chukwudozie more opportunity and create yet another scoring presence for his team.
Pollock, a senior, anchored an East Fairmont team from the post that finished 10-13. With five seniors in the starting line-up, Pollock proved to just edge out his teammates that appear on the reserve squad with his consistency and formidability in the paint that caused consistent problems for opponents.
Rounding out the reserves are East Fairmont’s Aiden Slusser and Trey Rogers and Fairmont Senior’s Trey Washenitz. All three athletes proved to be central figures in their respective team’s starting lineups during the season, with all stepping up on multiple occasions to provide big-time leadership and dynamic scoring efforts offensively.
Slusser also found a niche in his ability to orchestrate East’s offense and find open teammates in scoring opportunities, while Rogers and Washentiz proved their worth for their squad inside with tough-nosed performances.
