FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior lineman Dom Owens’ career with the Polar Bears has always, for as simple as it sounds, been defined by being big. He was a big fella with a big list of big nicknames — “Big Cat, Big Dog, Big Hair, Big Beard, anything with big in there,” Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic said — who had a big impact on a big era of FSHS football.
On Tuesday at Palatine Park, it was yet another big moment for Owens as he made a big move by signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at the next level and commit to Glenville State College.
“They made me feel like I was at home,” Owens said. “The competitiveness everyday at practice and how they work, the mentality they have, it just feels like I’m playing for Fairmont Senior.”
During his four seasons at Fairmont Senior, Owens was a two-way force on dominant FSHS offensive and defensive lines, earning All-Big 10 Conference recognition each of his last three seasons and all-state recognition in each of his last two seasons, including a spot on the Class AA all-state second team as an offensive lineman this past season. Owens, who was a three-year starter for the Polar Bears and also played varsity snaps as a freshman, was part of a 2020 FSHS senior class that compiled a 49-6 (.891) overall record, appeared in three Class AA state title games, and won the 2018 Class AA state championship with a 14-0 undefeated season.
“The experience I can bring to Glenville is that last push. If people are falling down, I can pick them up and we can just keep going at it,” Owens said. “It was every practice here. We’d be tired running sprints and (Coach Bartic) would get up in our faces like, ‘Come on, you got this.’
“It was just a brotherhood.”
Owens played both guard and tackle for stretches on the FSHS offensive line, and he toggled between nose guard and a 3-technique defensive end on the Polar Bears’ defensive front in the team’s 3-4 alignment. At Glenville State, Owens will shift to nose guard full time, he said.
“I like defense because, well, I can hit people and not get in trouble for it,” said Owens, who split time at nose guard and defensive end with WVU commit and Stydahar Award winner Zach Frazier during his FSHS career.
“His body type is what they’re looking for at the next level. He has all of that natural ability and stuff that you can’t coach in terms of athleticism with both strength and size, and he’s a heady player also and knows how to make the most of his ability as well as fit into a scheme,” Bartic said.
Owens’ combination of size, power and smarts made him an invaluable member of Fairmont Senior’s fronts on both sides of the ball, especially in his final two seasons. Defensively, the duo of Owens and Frazier was a nightmare for opposing offenses in the middle as two immovable anvils with surprising burst and shiftiness for their size. And offensively, Owens showed his versatility by playing both guard and tackle for regular stretches, combining quick feet in pass protection with road-grading power in the run game.
“Over time, guys learn how to practice better, and with that experience, they understand how to put a little bit more into practice and they’re able to translate that into the game,” Bartic said. “He was able to do that, and you could really see it with how his reps from practice impacted what he did throughout the course of the game.”
Those offensive and defensive line units of the Polar Bears were renowned for their swagger and togetherness as well as their physical dominance. The “Tank Division” as they were known for a time, were cut-ups with all sorts of nicknames and camaraderie off the field. But the group also held itself to a higher standard on the field — offensively, they put a big emphasis on finishing blocks and reaching the second level of the defense. Defensively, they sought to mount their own “drives” in which they’d push opponents’ series backwards for negative yardage.
“The state championship, that was good in high school, but college is another level — you got to fight for something new,” said Owens who symbolized the idea of a new beginning by cutting his long locks of hair in favor of a buzzcut. “I can’t just walk in there and be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m this and that.’ I have to build a brotherhood with them (at Glenville) and really work as a team.”
Owens’ commitment to Glenville State now gives Polar Bears football four college commits from a storied 2020 class, with Frazier heading to WVU and wide receiver Camden Longwell and H-back/linebacker Nate Kowalski both going to the University of Charleston.
“In true Dom fashion,” Bartic said, “his scheduled signing got bumped because schools got closed due to a pandemic and we’re now at Palatine Park in a unique setting that is only fitting to the personality of Dom Owens.”
