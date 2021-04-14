FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott wasn’t projected to be in the position to begin with, and he sure wasn’t expected to hoist the Class AA/A Region I title plaque once he was.
But over the course of a weekend in which Scott defied the odds at every turn as he piled up wins, what was one more shocking and stunning victory to secure the 170-pound regional championship in wrestling.
“I came in here seeded seventh, but I knew I was as good as the top guy in the state and could take on anybody,” said Scott, in the aftermath of his 4-0 record to claim the 170-pound regional title.
Scott was an underdog entering the regional tournament, but he ripped off two wins by pin and a third by a 4-3 decision to reach the 170-pound final against Berkeley Springs’ wrestler Peyton Thompson nonetheless. Up against the might and precision of Thompson in the final, however, Scott fell into an early 6-0 deficit in the match’s first round. And even after Scott grinded his way back into the match, he still faced an 8-6 deficit entering the match’s final 30 seconds of the third round.
Scott, again, battled the odds and refused to relent. He first drew a stalling point on Thompson to narrow the margin to a single point at 8-7, and then, with just 15 seconds to go, Scott absorbed an attack by Thompson and worked his way into a takedown and near fall for a thrilling come-from-behind upset victory just before the match’s final horn.
“I knew I could fight back into it,” Scott said. “And on that last throw, I pushed a stall call on him, so I knew he was going to rush me and I just loaded up.”
The 170-pound regional title was a breakthrough moment of triumph for Scott after he finished as the 170-pound runner-up in both last year’s Class AA/A Region I Tournament and this season’s Big 10 Conference Tournament. Scott’s gutsy decision victory to claim the 170-pound regional title was one of four individual titles claimed by Fairmont Senior wrestlers over the weekend, as Mikey Jones (120 pounds), Hunter Spitznogle (126 pounds), and Kolbie Hamilton (132 pounds) joined Scott atop the winner’s podium.
In total, Fairmont Senior finished the regional tournament with four regional champions, four regional runners-up, 10 state tournament qualifiers, and 12 total place finishers as the Polar Bears racked up 235 points to win the program’s first regional team championship since 2000, according to coach Vincent Delligatti.
”It just shows this team can compete with anybody in the state,” Scott said. “I don’t know when the last time we won a regional title was — I think this is the first one in years — so that’s pretty big for us. And we’re excited to be taking more than half of our lineup to states.”
