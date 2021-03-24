FAIRMONT — From when she first started churning out the miles in middle school under her mom’s coaching, to when she hoisted a second consecutive state championship trophy as a high school senior, the dream always remained the same for Sophia Tomana.
“The biggest goal was going to be collegiate running,” Tomana said looking back.
On Wednesday, Tomana officially checked off that goal when she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her running career at the next level in college at Wheeling University. Tomana, who has ran each of cross country and track for all four years of high school at Fairmont Senior, save for last spring when track season was cancelled due to COVID-19, will also compete in both at Wheeling, she said.
“I kind of grew up in a Catholic school and I’ve just been thinking about it throughout most of my education,” said Tomana of reconnecting with the religious roots offered at Wheeling. “I’ve gone to visit a couple of times, and I was looking for something smaller with a great environment and it seems like everybody has a great sense of community, and I just liked the support.”
Tomana, who said she plans to study physical therapy at Wheeling, will join the Cardinals after a decorated high school career with the Polar Bears that is still counting with Tomana’s senior track season on tap still for this spring.
Over her four cross country seasons, Tomana was a part of four separate state-qualifying Fairmont Senior teams, including a historic squad that repeated as Class AA state champions in 2019 and 2020 during Tomana’s junior and senior seasons, respectively. Individually, Tomana established herself as a mainstay over her four years with the Lady Polar Bears as each and every one of her seasons saw her earn Class AA all-state second team honors with Top 20 finishes.
As a freshman in 2017, Tomana placed 17th overall with a career-best time of 20:16.80. A year later in 2018 as a sophomore, she came in 20th overall at 21:17.69. Then in 2019, as Fairmont Senior’s No. 4 runner, Tomana vaulted all the way up to 15th place at a time of 20:55.70 to help lift the Polar Bears to the Class AA-A state title, the program’s first state championship since 2003. Finally, this past fall as the Lady Polar Bears bonafide senior leader, Tomana finished 19th overall with a time of 21:51.15 to spearhead the program’s rise to back-to-back state titles.
“It’s definitely a rare thing to be able to end your season with such a great team to win back-to-back state championships,” said Tomana, who finished as Fairmont’s No. 3 runner at the state meet this past fall. “I’m really going to miss my girls.”
Tomana, who also individually qualified for the state track meet in each of her two competing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore, will now become the latest member of the suddenly-reborn Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country to grind their way to the college ranks.
“Coach (Mark) Offutt has built up a lot of great runners, and for us to all go to college where we want to go and be in the same conference, it means a lot. I think it really stands as a testament to the program we have at Fairmont Senior,” Tomana said. “I’m excited to go somewhere and represent my high school as well as my middle school.”
Across all the mileage and all the rigorous training sessions, Tomana has beat the odds at every turn in her running career as a distance runner who has dealt with asthma throughout her upbringing. She continues to break new ground now as a collegiate runner, and as she makes the transition to Wheeling, Tomana said she’ll forever abide by the lessons her mom taught her all those years ago as her middle school coach.
“There’s got to be resilience,” Tomana said of what she learned from her mom. “You have to be able to build off of and rise up to challenges, along with maybe a little bit of spite too.”
