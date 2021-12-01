FAIRMONT — After a sterling high school lacrosse career that included all-state honors and state titles, Fairmont Senior's Chloe Travelstead has signed to continue her playing days at the next level of competition.
Travelstead signed Wednesday to play at Davis & Elkins College after her high school graduation. Surrounded by her family and teammates, Travelstead expressed her excitement with her future home.
"I first went to visit there after state, and I just fell in love," she said. "Then once I started talking to the coach, it just all fell into place and just felt like the perfect fit for me. Everybody there felt like family."
"I knew it was the right choice from the beginning."
The Polar Bears are coming off an undefeated 2021 season that culminated in a state championship win against George Washington. Travelstead scored a goal in the title game to cap off a season where she totaled 27 goals and 17 assists.
"My lacrosse career has been great," Travelstead said. "Two state championships, ... I love it here and I'm so happy with all my teammates. They've really helped me get to where I'm at, and hopefully I can carry lacrosse on in West Virginia going to college and inspire more people to play."
"Chloe's part of that group that, when we'd seen them come in as eighth graders, we knew they'd be special kids," Fairmont Senior head coach Jon Cain said. "I even mentioned to somebody the other day— 'this senior group coming up, when I talked to them as eighth graders I said that I see a couple state championships in your future.' And that's exactly what they've done."
Travelstead will try to give a boost to the midfield of a Davis & Elkins squad that went 5-5 in-conference last season, and is coached by David Pomeroy.
"Chloe's that kid that does everything you ask her to do," Cain said. "She does all the hard work, she does a lot of what we've called the dirty work."
"She doesn't care for any limelight, she just wants to play. The main thing with her has been 'team first, as long as the team does well everything else will fall into place, and I think that's exactly the kind of kid that the coach at Davis and Elkins is looking for."
Travelstead plans to major in criminology and psychology.
