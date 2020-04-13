FAIRMONT — Marley Washenitz was in for a wake-up call her sophomore year.
The Fairmont Senior guard had burst onto the scene as a freshman, establishing herself as a standout guard at the Class AA level worth keeping an eye on.
But she was also surrounded by an established, championship-caliber senior class filled with future college players. So while her exceptional talent and take-no-prisoner attitude had a worthy stage to be displayed upon, she never felt like she was special, or that she was a step ahead of those around her.
When that senior class graduated and other experienced returners such as Bekah Jenkins and Morgan Lilley weren’t full-go by the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Washenitz found herself as the primary leader and biggest contributor from the start of the season — and she began to learn from those around her on both sides of the court that she was different than many of her peers.
“Freshman year it was kind of easy for me to understand that other people have the same sort of passion that I have, but this sophomore year I realized that not everyone is kind of cut for this. Whether it’s from the opposing team I figured it out or my own teammates. From me being who I am, I’m passionate about what I do and I’m a competitor so I’m not just going to lay down and let people do what they want,” Washenitz said
“I’m always going to be trying to push other people to do their best just like I push myself to do my best. I always pushed my teammates, and whether they liked it or not, I did it for the best. And this year I kind of realized...when I played people on other teams that kind of just got... you could tell when the game started other teams were shy and scared when I would step on the court with them. I could tell from my teammates and other teams [I was different].”
According to Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines, if it hadn’t been for Washenitz, there could have been a huge gap on the team for a prolific program that normally has at least one steady leader and dynamic scorer. That didn’t prove to be a problem, though, as Washenitz would show her ability to differentiate herself from both teammates and opponents.
“Coming into the year, Marley worked extremely hard in the spring and the summer because she knew she was going to have to carry an extremely large burden, because she was coming back with the most experience. Doing that as a sophomore, coming in at 15 years old and handling that responsibility not just on the floor but also off the floor, being a captain...it was tough,” Hines said.
“She carried a really big burden, and it was really impressive. As a whole, Marley had to carry a big burden, especially in the beginning of the season. If you take out a player like Marley we most definitely won’t be the same...especially at the beginning of the season, with injuries, she carried the bulk.”
“Leadership comes not just from age or who you are, it comes from how you show yourself to others and react to certain obstacles,” Washenitz said. “I felt like I had to step up personally and help direct this team whether it was for the better or the worse, and I felt like it ended up coming together.”
Washenitz was a consistent force for the Polar Bears as they earned a consistent spot in the Class AA Top 10 on the way to a 20-6 mark and a state tournament appearance, and no matter how good the opponents she faced, few found an answer for her explosive, versatile, in-your-face style of play that wreaked havoc on her opponents.
She would pace her team to the tune of a stat line that seems more like a product of an NBA 2K session than a prep basketball season — she would average a cool double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds per game over the course of the season, while also adding over six assists and six steals per game as well. For her performance this year for Fairmont Senior, Washenitz has been named the 2019-20 Times West Virginian Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
“The season definitely didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, and in a way it kind of was an eye opener for some of us. We know how our season ended, whereas some other girls don’t know how their season could have ended. Overall, this whole year was such a blessing. I enjoyed playing for Coach Hines and the rest of his staff, as well as all the seniors and the rest the girls I’ve played with,” Washenitz said.
“They have all really pushed me to be who I am today, and them along with my parents and everyone else who supported me throughout this journey have been a big part of my success. That has led up to such things as being named the Times Player of the Year. Being pushed every day to be the best possible person I could be got me to where I am.”
Hines attributes his star player’s ability to set herself apart from others at her age and level to a “fire” that he said is often rare to find in an athlete — to him, that makes her not only a successful basketball player, but the type of person who will succeed at anything she sets her mind to in life.
“She’s got a fire, and with kids it’s very rare. A lot of kids play hard, but very few have that fire and that passion. At a young age, watching her in middle school and even before that, she had something...as she continues to mature and get older, she’s starting to figure stuff out...and when she figures out the intricacies and details of the game, she’s going to be even more scary,” Hines said.
“Even if she does not play basketball, Marley is going to be successful, and that’s probably the best thing I can say about a person. If she chose to play softball or volleyball or to go into architecture or whatever she chooses, she’s going to be successful. She’s a worker.”
Washenitz said that mentality on the hardwood stems from a passion for the sport that few things in her life have proven to rival, which fuels her to give her best effort whenever competing.
“Ever since I’ve ever played basketball I’ve had a love for it, and it doesn’t just go away for me. It’s always been the same thing since I ever played it,” Washenitz said. “Me being the competitor I am, I’m always going to be out for blood, I’m always going to be wanting to never give up. I’m very passionate about what I do, because it is my future and it is what I love to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.