BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference today announced its Acrobatics & Tumbling All-MEC teams along with its top honors for the 2021 season.
Fairmont State headlined the awards with Alexis Smith named Athlete of the Year, Ansley Froman selected as the Specialist of the Year, Kathryn Koehl tabbed as the Freshman of the Year, and Danielle Cutri voted as the Coach of the Year.
Smith, a senior from Parkersburg, W.Va., was a two-time MEC Athlete of the Week during this season and helped lead Fairmont State to the MEC regular season title. She competes in each skill category for the Falcons and helped the team post an average of 9.1 or better in five heats. She helped the Falcons score 9.60 or higher in 10 different heats this year, highlighted by a 9.85 in inversion pyramid against Glenville State and a 9.825 in open tumbling in a tri-meet against Davis & Elkins and Frostburg State.
Froman, a senior from Woodstock, Ga., is the Specialist of the Year for her efforts in the pyramid event. She helped Fairmont State average a 9.60 in synchronized pyramid and 9.85 in open pyramid as a top. The Falcons didn’t score lower than a 9.50 in either heat during the season and had high scores of 9.75 (Synchronized) and 9.90 (Open) three times.
Koehl, a native of Hartville, Ohio, competes as a top and tumbler for the Falcons. She was selected as the NCATA Freshman of the Week on March 11 after helping Fairmont State to conference wins over West Virginia Wesleyan and Glenville State. A consistent contributor in pyramid and tumbling throughout the year, her versatility was also used in other events down the stretch as the Falcons battled injuries. She helped the Falcons average a 9.60 in synchronized pyramid and also competed in duo tumbling, quad tumbler and aerial tumbling during different meets during the year. She averaged a 9.05 out of 9.40 during her two appearances in the aerial tumbling pass.
Cutri, Fairmont State’s first-year head coach, is the Coach of the Year after guiding Fairmont State to a 5-0 overall record, all of it coming against conference opponents as the Falcons captured the regular season title. Additionally, the Falcons are ranked No. 8 in the country in the most recent NCATA rankings. Fairmont State had the highest adjusted average score among conference teams this season with 259.930, and had the highest score in the league this year (266.645) in its final meet of the season. The Falcons were ranked as high as No. 7 in the country this season.
In addition to the top honors, the MEC also released its all-conference teams. Fairmont State led the way with four honorees (Smith, Froman, Kandyce Blocker, and Gabriela Lesko). West Liberty had three athletes on the first team in Lexus Ficca Kenzie Kyle and Sydney Schumacher. West Virginia Wesleyan placed two athletes on the first team in Sydney McKinnon and Megan Miles. Abbie Baker (Frostburg State), Deanna Blood (Davis & Elkins) and Angela Perez (Glenville State) rounded out the first team.
Earning All-MEC second team honors were: Alavia Anderson (West Liberty), Gillian Cooper (Glenville State), Caitlynn Guzman (Davis & Elkins), Nicole Hansen (Glenville State), Joniah Howell (W.Va. Wesleyan), Cheyenna Jones (Davis & Elkins), Alexis Palmieri (Frostburg State), Laiken Spahr (Frostburg State) and Abigail Swiderman (Glenville State).
The All-MEC teams and honors are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.
