Colorado Springs, Colo. — Fairmont State head men’s and women’s swimming coach Patrick Snively was recently named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Board of Directors.
Snively, who enters his 20th season leading the Falcons, will serve as one of two representatives among NCAA Division II coaches. He fills a position left vacant by Jeff Hegle of Saint Cloud State who complete his third two-year term. Heidi Voigt of Northern Michigan serves as the other Division II coaching representative.
Also elected were Fresno State head coach Jeanne Fleck and Teresa Fish from Illinois Wesleyan. University of Cincinnati head coach Mandy DiSalle was named President-Elect and Purdue assistant athletics director, Brad Boswell will serve in the newly-created administrative position on the board.
The nine-member Board of Directors is traditionally voted upon each year at the CSCAA convention, but due to COVID-19 voting was held virtually. The board is made up of two members from each division, one diving representative, one at-large representative, and one administrative representative. A five-member Executive Board also assists the CSCAA’s professional staff in guidance of several standing and ad-hoc committees or advisory groups.
“I’m excited to get to work with this group,” said Snively. “We’ve already had a couple of brain-storming sessions and it has been energizing to see how invested everyone is in not only preserving our sport, but growing it. I have always felt that swimming and diving is pretty unique in that coaches are always willing to share and help even their competitors excel, but it is even more apparent now when everyone is struggling just a bit more. The idea sharing, planning, and support shown by coaches all over the country has been incredible and the CSCAA has fostered a good bit of this collegiality.
“The work groups I signed on for are of particular interest to me. I want to continue to foster this growth and I think working with the convention and mentoring groups will help with this growth. I am particularly excited about the Centennial work group because of the history. The CSCAA is the oldest college coaches association and is almost one hundred years old. I am looking forward to celebrating that rich history and finding unique ways to do so.”
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) was the nation’s first association for intercollegiate coaches of any sport. The CSCAA works to serve and provide leadership for the advancement of swimming and diving on the collegiate level.
