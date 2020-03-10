INDIANA, Pa. — Fairmont State men’s basketball was named the No. 5 seed in this week’s NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional, which will be co-hosted by top-seed Indiana (PA) and second-seeded West Liberty on Friday and Saturday evening. The Falcons will open NCAA Tournament play in the 4/5 game against fourth-seeded Shippensburg University.
Fairmont State and Shippensburg are set for an 8:30 p.m. tip on Friday during the quarterfinals at IUP’s Kovalchick & Athletic Complex. Top-seeded IUP and eight-seeded Winston-Salem State will open Friday’s quarterfinal session with a 6 p.m. tip.
Second-seeded West Liberty will host the bottom half of the bracket and will meet seventh-seeded Virginia State on Friday at 5 p.m. at the ASRC in West Liberty. Third-seeded Charleston and sixth-seeded Mercyhurst will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the ASRC.
The advancing teams will meet in the regional semifinals on Saturday evening.
The Atlantic Regional Final is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. The regional final will be hosted by the top remaining seed following the semifinal round.
In addition to announcing game times, IUP and the NCAA also announced ticket information for Friday and Saturday evening.
Adult tickets are $12 per day while youth (ages 3-18), senior citizens (65+) and students from participating institutions with valid school ID are $10 per day. Fans can purchase tickets online at IUPtix.com or via phone at 1-800-514-3849. Additional fees may apply.
There will be 150 reserved seats behind the Fairmont State bench during the quarterfinal and semifinal round games at the Kovalchick Complex in Indiana, Pa.
TICKET PRICING
(Prices are per day)
Adults – $12
Youth (ages 3-18) – $10
Senior Citizens (65+) – $10
Students of participating institutions (with ID) – $10
NO COMPLIMENTARY TICKETS
ATLANTIC REGIONAL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
First Round, Friday, March 13
(at Indiana, Pa.)
No. 1 IUP vs. No. 8 Winston-Salem State 6 p.m.
No. 4 Shippensburg vs. No. 5 Fairmont State 8:30 p.m.
(at West Liberty, W.Va.)
No. 2 West Liberty vs. No. 7 Virginia State 5 p.m.
No. 3 Charleston vs. No. 6 Mercyhurst 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Saturday, March 14
(at Indiana, Pa.)
No. 4/5 Winner vs. No. 1/8 Winner 7:30 p.m.
(at West Liberty, W.Va.)
No. 3/6 Winner vs. No. 2/7 Winner 7 p.m.
Championship Game, Tuesday, March 17
(at HIGHEST REMAINING SEED)
Indiana site Winner vs. West Liberty site Winner Site TBD Time TBD
