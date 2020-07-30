FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Foundation and the Fairmont State Department of Athletics have announced the creation of the “Varsity Club,” a way for student-athlete alumni to “Honor the Past, Celebrate the Present, and Support the Future.”
The Fairmont State University Varsity Club is the school’s newest giving society, designed to promote and preserve friendships formed among the Fairmont State Athletics program. The society is composed of former student-athletes, cheerleaders, managers, trainers and coaches.
“This is an exceptional way to make a difference for current athletes while acknowledging your experiences and contributions as part of the Fighting Falcon family,” said Julie Cryser, president of the Fairmont State Foundation. “It also provides a way for us to stay connected with you and for you to stay connected with Fairmont State Athletics.”
The purpose of the Varsity Club is to maintain and strengthen the lifelong bonds between its members and Fairmont State Athletics, while also providing support to current and future student-athletes.
Varsity Club membership will directly support scholarships for student-athletes. Membership renews annually and runs from July through June each year.
$50 General Membership includes a Varsity Club vehicle decal, quarterly Fairmont State athletics e-news and a sports reunion invitation.
The initiative also seeks to increase communication between Fairmont State athletics and those who have been a part of the athletics teams and carry on the Fighting Falcon tradition year after year.
The traditions and experiences provided by being a part of Fairmont State athletics are ones that are not easily forgotten. Whether on the turf of Duvall-Rosier Field, on the court in Joe Retton Arena, or on the sidelines, former Falcons know they were a part of something great.
