BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference has announced changes to Fairmont State basketball's scheduled womens-mens doubleheader at Frostburg State University on Wednesday.
The originally scheduled women's game between the Lady Falcons and Lady Bobcats has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcats program. No make-up game for the date has been announced, but the MEC has designated Mondays of each week as potential make-up dates once all participating teams clear COVID-19 protocols, which may include up to a 2-week quarantine period.
Additionally, Wednesday's men's basketball contest between Fairmont State and Frostburg State will now tip at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Arena in Frostburg, Maryland.
The MEC will work with both institutions to reschedule the women's game for a later date.
The Fairmont State women's team is now scheduled next to play on Saturday when it hosts Wheeling at 2 p.m. The Fairmont State men will also host Wheeling on Saturday, with the tip slated for 4:30 p.m.
