FAIRMONT — Frustrations simmered and play suffered at times for Fairmont State in its 2021 home opener against Davis & Elkins Sunday at Joe Retton Arena.
Ball handlers forayed into crowds, shots at the rim bonked out, and the defensive framework sprang leaks, as the visiting Senators hung step-for-step with the nationally-ranked Falcons for 25-plus minutes.
But in spite of it all, when winning time set in, the Falcons rose up and found themselves, ripping off a 28-10 run over an eight-minute stretch in the second half to turn a three-point deficit into a 15-point lead and snare an 87-70 victory.
With the win, Fairmont State improves to 2-0, while Davis & Elkins falls to 1-1 through the first week of the shortened Mountain East Conference season.
"It was ugly, but you know what, ugly is a great way to win," said second-year Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig. "Our guys were gritty."
The winning surge from the Falcons unfolded in the latter stages of the second half as they turned a 58-55 deficit with 10:30 to play into an 83-68 advantage by the 2:04 mark to essentially lock up the victory.
"We kept them out of the paint defensively and finished with rebounds, and then on offense, we moved the ball, we spaced better and we actually screened (people) and read those screens," Koenig said. "I thought on offense our guys were just more efficient and not trying to play 1-on-1 or play on one side (of the court). But you guys saw it, today was (won) on the defensive end; we gritted it out defensively."
The smoother and more fluid offense down the stretch of the second half resulted in five different players reaching double figures for Fairmont State. Senior captain Cole VonHandorf — who eclipsed the 1,000-point threshold for his career in the Falcons' opening win over West Virginia Wesleyan — scored a team-high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds to lead the way. Junior forward Isaiah Sanders posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds to go with four assists.
Dale Bonner with 17 points, Przemyslaw Golek with 15 points and Seth Younkin with 10 points also reached double-digit scoring for Fairmont State. Gyasi Powell scored a team-high 21 points on 9-of-22 shooting for Davis & Elkins, while Marcus Fleming recorded a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds and Sam Rolle IV piled up 14 points, seven assists and four steals.
"They're a really good team; they're physical and they kind of got to me in the first half, but in those situations, you just have to know that that's part of the game," said Isaiah Sanders, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half. "And we started to feel the momentum swing after that media timeout at the five-minute mark; we said, 'This is it right here, we have to get them right now,' and we started to get what we wanted with rebounds, runouts, things like that."
The Falcons' separating run was a byproduct of a flood of contributions across the roster as the team's offense finally started to hum with more synergy and ping-ping passing while the defense locked down in the half court after Koenig mostly abandoned the team's hallmark full-court pressure after halftime. The two-way uptick saw the Falcons outshoot the Senators 45 percent to 31.5 percent in the second half after a dreary first half in which Fairmont State turned it over 13 times and shot a dismal 27.5 percent from the field.
"We couldn't make a shot — 3s, midrange, layups," Koenig said, "but we mixed our defenses up a little bit and really rebounded the ball. We were way better in the half court (defensively) in the second half; the ball was in the paint for them in the first half almost every possession, and in the second half we really tightened it up. And (rebounding-wise) I'm looking at the stat sheet right now, and there are a lot of names on here with multiple rebounds; obviously Isaiah Sanders, Seth and Zyon (Dobbs) were really good and then Cole at the end got four or five. Towards the end, we really got those 50-50 balls."
At the heart of that second half stinginess — which resulted in the feedback loop of juicier transition chances on offense — was connected man-to-man half-court defense that pressured ball handlers out high and relied on timely help rotations to snuff out drives and drop-off passes right at the rim. Younkin, who collected his near double-double of 10 points and nine rebounds of just 14 minutes of work, was massive off the bench defensively, while Golek and Dobbs also maneuvered a handful of rotations that shut off driving lanes for Powell and Rolle.
Fairmont State leveraged those stops into a handful of profitable runouts for Sanders, Bonner and Dobbs, but the real offensive overhaul came in the half court. The Falcons' primary ball handlers in Bonner, Sanders and VonHandorf showed better decision making working off screens in reading Davis & Elkins' backline rotations, and the Falcons' off ball game revved up in its connectivity to either spring VonHandorf loose for jumpers or unearth clearer driving lanes for Bonner, Dobbs and Sanders. Younkin and Golek, meanwhile, were opportunistic with their scoring chances, with Golek stringing together a run of eight points, including a 3 and-one, to push Fairmont State ahead at 65-61, and Younkin delivered perhaps the game's highlight play with a two-handed poster slam off a drop-off dime from Bonner.
"Isaiah and Dale, and really all of our guys, when the ball doesn't go into the hoop sometimes you get frustrated," Koenig said, "but we're working on having a great mindset and a great approach where the next play is the most important one. That's something where everybody can learn from that."
The second-half shift pulled the Falcons ahead for good over the Senators and to a 2-0 start on the season. No. 23-ranked Fairmont State will play again Wednesday at home in a massive showdown with MEC favorite and No. 8 West Liberty at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.